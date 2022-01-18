How's your Aspen? To find out, take this quick quiz. Circle all that apply. Keep track of your correct answers and discover how you rate. The answers are at the bottom of the quiz. No Googling!
1. The Belly Up:
A. Was once an Asian Restaurant and club called “Ewu's Paradise.”
B. Was named as a tribute to all the local businesses that went out of business.
C. Was named by Hunter S. Thompson.
D. Was the venue where Millie Vanilli opened for Vanilla Ice on New Year's Eve in 1988.
2. Aspen's Gay Ski Week
A. Is the original Gay Ski Week.
B. Is the only nonprofit gay ski week.
C. Is the largest event of its kind.
D. Hosted the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Wheeler Opera House.
3. In 2017, two queens from RuPaul's Drag Race in a segment called “Good Morning Aspen:”
A. Broadcast from Glory Hole Park.
B. Screamed “Shut up, bitch!,” at a quacking duck.
C. Rode horses disguised as sheep onto the set.
D. Broadcast from a customized gondola car known as the “Silver Queen.”
4. Finish the line to Freddie Fisher's most beloved après-ski song from the early 1960's … “Horsey keep your tail up,”:
A. “Guide me by the light of the moon.”
B. “Keep the sun out of my eyes.”
C. “Helps me keep my whale up.”
D. “Sailor put your sail up.”
5. In 1948 local Klaus Obermeyer invented:
A. The snowboard.
B. Telescoping ski poles.
C. The popular après-ski drink known as the Greyhound.
D. The down jacket.
6. The Arlberg approach:
A. Is a technique that pilots use when landing at Sardy field in crosswinds over 30 MPH.
B. Is the route (including off-road sections) that savvy commuters use to get into Aspen when Highway 82 is blocked or severely congested.
C. Is a progressive teaching system designed to rapidly improve skiers abilities.
D. Was a diet invented in 1965 by ski legend Anderl Arlberg in response to the introduction of stretch ski pants.
7. Aspen's Environmental program is known as:
A. The Canary Initiative.
B. Save Our Snow.
C. Toothless.
D. The Sky's The Limit.
8. The Aspen Daily News' Motto is:
A. “Running on Real Estate.”
B. “If You Don't Want it Printed, Don't Let it Happen.”
C. “The Daily Miracle.”
D. “Relax, It's Aspen.”
9. In 2001, Lorrie B. Winnerman, a real estate agent, was quoted saying, ''There are a lot of unhappy people at the Aspen Mountain Club.'' She was referring to:
A. Snowboarders potentially colliding with octogenarian skiers.
B. A shortage of crab bisque at the Sundeck.
C. A lottery system to make reservations.
D. A plumbing incident at their premier event.
10. Anderson Ranch:
A. Raises local grass fed beef.
B. Rents goats to “mow” challenging landscapes.
C. Was founded by notorious Aspen writer, Paul Anderson.
D. Hosts cocktail parties and art openings.
11. Aspen Public Radio:
A. Is in Snowmass.
B. Is the only NPR affiliate in the Roaring Fork Valley.
C. A thriving center for youth broadcasters.
D. Was once known as “K-Jax.”
12. Aspen High School sports teams are known as:
A. The Sliders.
B. The Skiers.
C. The Rafters.
D. The Storm.
13. The Ajax Mine:
A. Is located in Snowmass.
B. Is where miners discovered the world's largest gold nugget.
C. Was developed by Arnold B. Ajax, tycoon of the bleach cleanser industry.
D. Is one of the largest molybdenum mines.
14. The Ultimate Taxi:
A. Is Aspen's first autonomous self driving cab.
B. Is a tricked-out Hummer limo costing $100 per minute.
C. Is an old yellow cab driven by a guy who lives in Basalt.
D. Is a modified Snow Cat Limo that can go from the streets to the slopes.
15. Torre:
A. Is a nickname for tourists from England.
B. Was founded by Australians.
C. Is a tennis instructor.
D. Is a shrine on Aspen Mountain.
16. S-1:
A. Refers to the first block of employee housing at Smuggler housing complex.
B. Is a semi-secret bar in the old haunt known as “The Slope.”
C. Is a steep run on Aspen Mountain.
D. Is a Russian drinking game.
17. “Drown the Skunk”:
A. Means doing shots to cure a hangover.
B. Was Aspen's first all-female punk rock band.
C. Was an expression used by Hunter S. Thompson.
D. Is secretly playing footsie in a hot tub.
Answers: 1: A and C; 2: A, B and C; 3: A and B; 4: B; 5: D; 6: C; 7: A; 8: B; 9: A (On the first day Aspen welcomed snowboarders.); 10: D; 11: D; 12: B; 13: D (In Canada); 14: C; 15: C; 16: C; 17: C.
19-21: Genius
15-19: Master
10-15: Learned
1-10: Student
