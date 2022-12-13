I write this while surrounded by the elderly, the homeless and the ignorant.
My mom passed away a few years ago. And I miss her every day. I do not miss her housing situation or the constant ripoffs she faced as a matter of course. Not much has changed.
Every time I went to Reno to visit my mother I would get worn down by the shocking lack of compassion and empathy in my mom's "premier" living situation. The rent was appalling. Considering that, the level and quality of service in her independent living facility was way off balance. Knowing that mom paid more in rent in four months than I made in a year was absurd.
On top of the rent, they take every advantage at every opportunity. Lost your key to the room? That's $15. Want to have a guest for your horrific dinner? That's extra, even though you will never eat your food allowance. Want to gather your friends in the "private" dining room? Get out your card. Want to exercise? Extra. Park a car? We need more. Want an internet connection? Everyone in the building had to set up their own account and spend more than $80 per month.
Her mailbox was always full of deceptive mailings and manipulations. She didn't understand what was in the mailbox and she saw some mailers as bills and often wrote checks for periodicals that she couldn't read and for charities that are top heavy with suits and/or not really charities at all. Disgusting.
Of course it did not stop there. It seems that everyone, from family members to complete strangers, had their hands out. The landline rang relentlessly with sales pitches, scams and deceptions. She rarely answered, but the landline was bundled with the insane price of the cable television bill, so she was stuck with it.
And TV? Thankfully all she wanted to watch was Judge Judy and Dr. Phil. Want to watch a movie? That's extra. HBO? Click here to subscribe. Alexa? Too confusing and they want an extra $80 per month to talk to a robot that's silently tracking her every question, utterance and purchase. What's new with Alexa? She wants more data and more money, that's what.
We should be easing our elderly into a gentle glide to the afterlife, but we are too busy and instead find "a place for mom." After all, she doesn't want to be a burden and most of us don't make time to care for our indigent. A place for mom? These places are full of moms — hunched over their walkers, confused and alone except for the other moms going through the motions. Amazingly, some manage to keep smiling through it all. The population at my mom's detention center was mostly women because most of their men died earlier.
Back in her apartment, the TV blared with political advertisements that were so negative and false that she was afraid to vote. If they took all the money spent on deceiving the public (especially seniors) and used it on housing homeless vets, that problem would be solved.
My mom looked to the sky and saw planes flying overhead — and then proclaimed that someone was spraying us from every commercial jet with a vapor trail behind it. I tried to tell her not to worry about things out of her control, but she got wound up about jets and Hillary and the low ranking of Nevada schools.
Sometimes I would take her to church — but ultimately those in the robes and coned hats wanted some of her worldly cash to help usher the good people into heaven. Jesus could walk into the sanctuary from the street and they'd kick him out because he looks like a "bum." Irony and agony are but a collection basket away.
When they just raised mom's rent, she considered downsizing. A smaller space would have saved her about $700 per month. We looked at an apartment upstairs that was not yet clean or presentable. It smelled of musty cats leaving their musty scents on everything for years. I asked if they were going to replace the carpets and was told that the apartment had to be assessed before that could be decided. I wondered if the guy showing us the place had eyes and a nose. These places are full, and if you want a space you'd better jump on it — dander, piss and poop included until death do you part.
Eighteen years ago, my dad left my mother enough money to live pretty well. And compared to the veterans on the streets, she lived high off the hog. I would rather live under a bridge than in a gilded money funnel. I have to figure out something because life in your late 80s is not easy.
When mom's cell phone rang, she would race to find it before it stopped ringing. Sometimes she caught it before the call terminated — but almost every time there was someone on the other end that did not have her best interests at heart.
Steve Skinner is now a hospice volunteer and can see that not much has changed. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.