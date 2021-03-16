It took me a while but I finally got around to reading an Aspen Daily News “local” magazine article titled, “Only in Aspen: We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried,” by Erica Robbie with illustrations by John Hinterreiter.
It's fun to read this kind of content and I highly recommend you look it up. The illustrations are excellent.
The article highlights a few incidences where hapless, wealthy tourists bungle their way through the Aspen experience, pounding dozens of bottles of champagne, demanding an extended four-star Michelin dining service for their dogs and trying to arrange a chopper so they could rappel to Cloud Nine on Aspen Highlands for a 2 o’clock reservation.
The article features anonymous sources from the local service industry. It should come as no surprise that concierge, waiters, party planners and ski instructors are more than happy to share their observations … off the record. Sure there’s a bit of disdain when tourists behave foolishly, but they are our bread and butter, and here in Aspen wealthy tourists and second homeowners can expect to be able to do almost anything — for a price.
The piece had to appear in the Aspen Daily News, where the masthead reads, “If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen.” There used to be a lot more of this type of thing in the Aspen Daily News. Back in the 1980s the news staff would write a weekly (wo)man-in-the-street column called “ZG.” I used to write for that part of the paper quite a bit and it was fun to share experiences without having to divulge my identity. ZG gave the paper a nice sharp edge.
One time, when I was working as a cart boy at a local golf club, I picked up the manager of a high-end hotel, polished his putter and gave him a ride to his distant luxury automobile. When the leader of a high profile hotel does not tip his cart boy, the world needs to know, and know they did. Even back in the good ol’ days, people worked several jobs. Lots of folks that worked at the paper were also waiters, instructors, cab drivers and the like. We had our fingers on the pulse and the press.
Another former feature of this paper was the “Tipline.” We’d ask a different question each week and callers would go off anonymously on the answering machine. We would print pages and pages of the unfiltered commentary and vitriol each week. It really exposed the soft white underbelly of the local mindset. Fun, but not easy to sell real estate ads around.
Now that I’ve traveled a bit and seen other resorts I have to say that flagrant, off-the-rails excess is not restricted to Aspen any more. It’s not restricted to Aspen any less, either. Aspen has always been like this but if you look around, there are a lot of folks with an “All Excess” pass and they like to play in all the hotspots.
Sure, the heavy metal is lined up at the Aspen airport but other airports are bustling, too. How else are you going to get to Park City for the Sundance Film Festival or Telluride or Sedona? Gotta fly. And these folks that are so off the ground can seem very silly to the rest of us trying to make a little cash and maintain our dignity. (Those items are often at odds).
One thing that some people are missing is that the best things in life are not things. The best things in life are experiences that we all have access to. I think of riding first chair before the resort is open and getting a run in before anyone else. Anyone could do this if they work early at a mountain restaurant. Or ignoring the “NO TRESPASSING” sign and sneaking down to a secret local swimming hole and finding no one harassing the trout. Or having the sandwich of your life out of a local hole in the wall. Or finding an apricot tree draped with perfect fruit (“trespicking”).
Or coming across a bear or a mountain lion and watching buzzards make lazy circles over an empty house. Sharing a homemade meal with a genuine friend. Sleeping under the stars with no one around. Chilling out with a book. Going where the smartphone doesn’t work. Playing music with friends around a fire. These are a few of my favorite things. And yes, you can buy your way into those non-thing things but you don’t have to.
Yes, I’m sure room service is nice and being able to order a river of bubbly wine might be fun for a bit but eventually you are going to look for something to take you higher and that can spiral out of control.
I’m trying something different: I start at the bottom and work my way down. That’s where the real fun is.
Steve Skinner likes big tippers and will never tell. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.