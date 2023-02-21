As I sit to write this column on Presidents Day in 2023, former President Jimmy Carter is in hospice care. At 98 he's lived longer than any other president. From what I can tell, he hasn't wasted much time.
In June of 2015, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter came to the Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale for an intimate conversation with Aspen Foundation alum and former Democratic strategist, Jim Calaway. The visit was presented by the Roaring Fork Cultural Council, which had been hosting dignitaries and big thinkers at the 200-seat venue.
On the day of the event, a column I wrote for this newspaper welcoming the Carters was published (excerpts below). I know that they read my column because President Carter graciously sent a personal note along via Jim Calaway expressing thanks.
Since 2015, Jimmy and his wife have lived a purposeful life dedicated to community service. Well into his 90s you would see pictures of Jimmy Carter pitching in on a Habitat for Humanity build.
Since I don’t think we will meet in person I want to take this moment to say welcome, welcome, welcome. And thank you for giving so much of yourself to make the world a better place.
While other former presidents are coloring or raking in huge cash from speeches, you two are out there fighting water-borne diseases, building housing for the needy and waging peace.
I voted for you and think you were a great president. Many do not see it that way. Maybe people were bored because you did not take us to war.
You were into banning assault weapons and having mandatory background checks for gun purchases. I’m sure you lost some support over those radical notions. See how much better off we are without restrictions? We have unlimited firearm freedom and can’t even talk about limiting the amount of bullets a nut can cram into a magazine. You were ahead of your time when it comes to politics and common sense.
In 1977 you responded to the energy crisis by installing solar panels on the White House and wearing a sweater instead of turning up the heat. Sorry to say that those solar water heaters have been removed, and now we are cooking with gas again.
We learned a lot from that energy crisis. We started driving little gas-sipping cars like the Ford Pinto and even developed an electric car. The electric cars were removed from the roads and crushed under the wheels of the oil barons, but the sentiment was right on. Forty years later, electric cars are making a comeback.
You created the Department of Energy and the Department of Education. Texas Gov. Rick Perry wants to get rid of the Department of Education. The DOE didn’t work for him so it must be dismantled.
I appreciate your work with Habitat for Humanity (a hand up, not a hand out). Even in the valley of the rich and beautiful we find that there are people in need. Habitat for Humanity is building homes right here in Carbondale, and that project is saving lives and changing lives, so thank you.
Not many people know this, but your support of the small batch beer industry really turned our nation around. In 1979 you removed onerous restrictions on the sale of malt, hops and yeast that had been in place since Prohibition in 1920. As a result, homebrewers figured out how to make everything from dandelion porter to raspberry stout. By 2012 we had more than 2,000 breweries and brewpubs in the states, and I’m sure that number has probably doubled by now.
If I could I’d take you to the Carbondale Beer Works or the Roaring Fork Beer Company and buy you a Colorado handcrafted, small-batch cold one. Tell you what — I will toast you at my next opportunity.
In 1982 you founded the Carter Center to advance human rights and alleviate human suffering. Thank you. Your efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease are to be applauded. By providing millions of impoverished people with a simple filter, instances of the disease have been reduced from over 3 million annually to less than 200 in 2013. It’s the first parasitic disease to be all but eliminated without the use of drugs or vaccines. Way to go!
And Rosalynn, you are no slouch either. Your work on behalf of women and the mentally ill has had lasting impacts the world over. Your efforts to force insurance companies to treat mental issues as well as physical maladies has undoubtedly saved thousands of lives and millions of dollars.
You will share the stage with your husband tonight just as you have all along. When I stand and applaud it will be for you both.
A heartfelt thanks also needs to be extended to Carbondale’s Jim Calaway for making this visit possible. Like you, Jim has given a lot of his life and wealth to worthy causes and has made a world of difference with his local efforts. I’m not surprised that Jim knows Jimmy and that you are still connected. Carbondale is a better place because of Jim and now we have Jimmy, too.
The Carters are a gift to the world!
