Little old Redstone is prepping for a potential flood as snowpack on McClure Pass is over 500% of average. Yoiks! I lived in Redstone for a couple years and I can attest that some of the homes along the right bank are pretty lowdown and could get splashed.
As I write this, the Crystal is flowing just over 1,000 cubic feet per second. Nothing scary. But with all that snowpack sitting up at the Grinch’s house at the top of the hill, that could change quickly.
Rain and warm temperatures are in store this week with highs getting into the 70s. That could mean a fast runoff, but if it stays cool up high that would be good news.
Of all the rivers in the nearby basin, the Crystal is the least utilized by the fishing and boating community. It’s rough around the edges. There are no classic “boat ramps” providing easy access. The banks are often steep cut. The river braids all over the place. It goes through some tunnels. Yes, I have gone through the tunnels at pretty swift water at the bridge near Hayes Creek Falls and I’d rather not do that again. There are low bridges and cell connectivity is sketchy. There’s the Narrows just below the Penny Hot Springs and the Meat Grinder just below Redstone. There are trees in the river and some challenging rapids that are hard to scout.
As the Crystal River rises, I’m hoping that boaters and floaters will be smart and we can avoid some of the common mistakes that lead to carnage and disaster. If I were to advise folks, I would say don't go alone. Wear a wetsuit. If you are not an expert boater with a sound crew stay off the upper river until it gets to Avalanche Creek. Don't be drunk. Wear a really good personal floatation device. Be ready to flip out and swim. And duck under those low bridges.
The stretch from Avalanche Creek to the confluence with the Roaring Fork is one of my favorites to float in a small raft. I like to find a partner and R-2 this zone. R-2 means there are two crew, one on each side of the boat. The Avalanche Run is fast and fun, full of mostly straight-ahead rapids but there are a couple in there that can cause trouble.
Once the river gets above 2,000 cfs it’s worth scouting the bridges before you go. I have found that just above 2,000 cfs there are two bridges that are too low to go under and two high to get over. If the river goes over 2,500 cfs the bridges could be impacted. In 2010 the Crystal peaked at 3,110 cfs. I'm not a hydrologist but if it gets real warm, real fast, the Crystal could set a new high for recent decades.
There are a lot of folks that like to get out there when the weather gets hot and most people are responsible but some are either naive or dumb as rocks. Who hasn't seen drunken lilly-dippers on pool toys rounding bends in the river that they shouldn’t be rounding?
Crossing creeks is a pastime that has taken a few hikers. The creeks in the Crystal Valley are going to be running high and before you cross you have to consider what could happen if you fell in. Or think about your dog.
I hope Redstone doesn’t flood. I’d hate to see flooding be used as an excuse for damming this wild river as the fate of the Crystal is being considered. Right now Pitkin County is providing sandbags to the locals and most folks that live along the river will know where to put them.
The last time the Crystal approached 3,000 cfs there was limited flooding in town but no one was evacuated. That was 1995. In 2010 some residents put out the sandbags and there was some minor flooding but no evacuations.
The Crystal flows into the Roaring Fork in Carbondale. The Roaring Fork joins the silty Colorado across from Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Then the Gunnison River joins in near Grand Junction. These combined can become a fearsome flow. Even the family-friendly stretch below Grand Junction known as Ruby/Horsethief can be dangerous, spilling unprepared canoeists and sweeping underprepared cliff jumpers into the fast, cold flow.
And Westwater? Forget the “terrible teens.” Those are easy. I boated Westwater once at levels approaching 50,000 cfs. It's doable, but you have to start pulling left at Loma.
