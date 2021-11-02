You know what they say, “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.”
Okay, so I took liberties with outdated pronouns but you get the picture. It’s no longer a man’s world.
I live by this motto and have given away much and snagged a few goodies of my own. People are bartering and giving away stuff all the time on the garage sale websites, mercantile exchanges and free stuff sites.
Aspen is already the exchange mothership, with the Aspen Thrift Store at the top of the hill, reselling the finest wares from the finest folks and using the proceeds to support the formidable pool of local nonprofits. I’ve made some choice purchases in that place and have faced the ladies of the board with a proposal for support. They filter through a lot of Aspen stuff and even put up with unwanted donations and the like. And then they give it all away. Since 1949.
There was a really nice free box at my office in Carbondale but people kept dumping old exercise bikes, printers, TV sets and junk in it and it overwhelmed the place. Abuse is but a nightfall away.
I have put a stunning array of stuff on the sidewalk with a free sign on it and had it vanish in short order. I was recently walking across a parking lot when I saw a guy heading for the dumpster with a nice-looking bench over his head. I convinced him to try a free sign out front and he agreed. Before he could affix the free sign a woman approached wondering if he was giving that away. We helped load it into her car.
I recently scored two fabulous green granite countertops for free on the local garage sale website. I was staring at my phone in the right place at the right time. The people didn’t need them anymore and they didn’t need the money so they decided to be nice and give it away. Generous.
Lots of people do that around here and all over. They choose to give it away. And thanks to Pitkin County it looks like it’s going to get even easier to shed that coffee table and stackable washer and dryer that still work fine. Instead of paying to drop it at the dump, people can drop it next to the landfill and other people can come and get what they need. Perfect. And it keeps stuff out of the landfill, which was predicted to be full by now decades ago.
And next year there will be a 6,000-square-foot building where you can drop or shop. Motherlode Mercantile will be a thrift store operation that will ride the waves of the popular drop-and-swap at the landfill.
The idea is that the mercantile will create some new jobs, keep usable stuff out of the landfill, give people a chance to pick up items for their home really cheap and sustain itself through sales.
It’s a small thing but if you look at the big picture there’s a climate emergency in our faces. We already have too much stuff and the ships are lined up at sea, desperately working to deliver more stuff to us. It’s called the supply chain crisis or emergency or whatever.
We’ve gotten used to pushing a little button on a phone to have any little or large thing delivered to our feet, pronto. Now the entire supply chain system is disrupted. Add in a pandemic, climate change and people ordering too much plastic crap made by kids in other countries and we have a recipe for disaster.
A lot of us are hoping that business as usual will be all that’s required of us but we may have to do more. We are all part of the problem and potentially part of the solution. It’s going to take more than individual actions to find a comfortable place on this world but individual actions will surely help. Remember when President Barack Obama warned us about a climate disaster way back in 2009 when he first became president?
“I am acutely aware that human activities, especially burning fossil fuels, are damaging the planet and swift action is required by government and citizens alike. I am going to work tirelessly on the big picture but I’m asking all Americans to sip the gas. Walk more. Ride your bike. Use less air conditioning when you can. I will meet you down the road with bold initiatives and change you can believe in.”
I don’t remember that either because he didn't say it. I made it up myself. But I always wondered why the top dogs weren’t able to sound the alarm when the train was barreling down the tracks at us. Business. Big Business. Big Business as usual.
So yes, we need to consider the potential biotic impoverishment caused by consuming too much. It will help to share the wealth instead of throwing it away. It will help to extend the life of the landfill before we ship our trash to Utah, which has been in the plans. We can try to do stuff individually and hope that the world can come together down the road. Every little bit helps.
Steve Skinner loves a good free box. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.