Just over 100 years ago, there was a dam keeper living in the Hunter Creek Valley near Aspen. Apparently, Hunter Creek was the site of one of the first — if not the first — hydroelectric operations west of the Mississippi. And the Adelaide Ranch, founded by William C.E. Koch in the early 1880s, was the breadbasket of the old mining town, Ute City.
Old man Koch started a dairy farm and milked his way into Aspen history by providing local food to the bustling mining town. Anyone who has hiked the Hunter Creek Valley may have seen what's left of the shop, roadhouse and the dam keeper's cabin, once a part of the Adelaide Ranch. Next time you are up there, imagine the hills dotted with herds of sheep, a noisy lumber operation serving the Aspen area and a hydroelectric operation.
Members of the Hunter Creek Historical Foundation have raised the money to help preserve the ranch buildings and work is underway now.
If I was in town tonight, I'd be first in line for the program, “History in Your Backyard: Hunter Creek Valley,” today from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum. This is part of a new adult education program focusing on familiar places around Aspen. The program is $10 and free to “Lixiviators.” Huh?
How many times have you walked through the woods and seen a crumbling structure and wondered what folks were doing out in the middle of nowhere?
The structures in Hunter Creek were constructed by Mr. Edward F. Reynolds and were completed by 1887. I don't know if you've ever been to France, but the buildings are much older there and the history of Anglos goes way back. In Paris, the McDonald's restaurant may be in a 1,000-year-old building— but here in the U.S.A., something 135 years old that's dissolving into the valley floor must be braced up because it's a part of early western immigration history. I'm all for it and glad that the structures are being preserved and the history is being remembered and recorded.
By 1890, Aspen was booming with a population topping 13,000, the third largest city in the state and home to the biggest silver producer in the country. The current Holden Marolt/Mining & Ranching Museum was the former Holden Lixiviation Mill Works. The plant's furnaces belched smog over the valley from its main smoke stack, which was 165 feet high — the highest in the state. Happily, that didn't last long as the plant went bankrupt almost immediately. The mill was designed to refine low grade silver ore through a process known as the Russell Lixiviation process.
Lixiviation is defined as a leaching process. So maybe leeches (Lixiviators) will be let in free at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum program. Hilarious! Now you know.
I'd want to hear more about the dam keeper at the sprawling Adelaide Ranch in Hunter Creek. What did he do? How did he spend his days? What was he up to in the dam keeper's cabin? Did he have a wife? Did they make babies? Did she make mutton and biscuits in the cabin, while her man tended to the hydroelectric dam? I bet he thought he was pretty darn smart. What happened with the hydroelectric dam in the deep, frozen winter?
The Adelaide Ranch was one of the first food providers in the valley. The 22-acre site of the Holden Lixiviation Mill Works eventually was sold to the Marolt family for $1 and they started ranching sheep and planting potatoes. Some of today's Highway 82 commuters would see the patch of land turned into an altar to the internal combustion engine, helping stuff Aspen fast with four lanes of fuming tailpipes. I, for one, hope that never happens. Does that make me a Lixiviator? I hope so.
Oh, and speaking of potatoes, an Irish miner named Thomas McClure moved to the Carbondale area in the late 1880s and started growing the “McClure Red” potato, which started a red potato growing craze across the state.
And, no, McClure Pass, was unfortunately not named after that scrappy Irish spud farmer, but after “Mac” McClure, who built and ran a hotel along the railroad in the area. Yawn.
