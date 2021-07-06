I’m one of the 3%. (I'm a three percenter.) And I don’t even feel lucky. You see, I was able to get through to an actual person at the IRS. Apparently only 3% of calls during the last tax-filing season were fielded by an actual person. I did not get satisfaction (where are my stimulus checks?) but was able to verify that my taxes from the previous year had not yet been processed.
I pay my taxes. I like amenities like roads and ports and a strong defense. But the IRS is so hobbled that they can’t get to me, never mind the wealthy, some of whom apparently think that paying taxes is for suckers. We don’t need to raise taxes. We need to hire agents. Fatten up the enforcement squad and go get some of that low-hanging fruit.
I had to go to the store yesterday. Needed a trash can. I came out to the parking lot and found a large, dually Dodge Ram parked next to my 1997 Toyota Corolla. The Ram’s tailpipe, easily bigger than the circumference of my head, was spewing diesel exhaust directly into my window and all across the parking lot. What could I do? Complain? I held my breath and got the hell out of there. I don’t want trouble but I don’t understand.
The Aspen Valley nightclub got it all wrong when they held a COVID-free dance party on June 26. Anyone who could prove they were vaccinated was welcome to come and writhe mask-less and close. Now more than 160 patrons have so far tested positive and the ski-themed Aspen Valley club is in hot water. This is going to shock you. Some people lied about their vaccine status and presented false documents. At least it was in Enschede, in the eastern Netherlands. People would never do that here in ’Merica.
I saw a friend put up a social media post that her second vaccine shot had her feeling horrid and I thought to myself, “Good. That means it’s working.” They say that if you react strongly that means your immune system is doing its thing.
Missouri resident Deborah Carmichael got poked and had a rough landing. Her daughter, 45-year-old Tricia Jones, a mother of two from Kansas City, saw what happened to her mom and decided that the side effects were not worth the risks. She died recently after spending a month intubated on a ventilator.
“She was afraid of the side effects, I think. ...I, myself, when I had the shot, it was rough, so it scared her and freaked her out. So she didn’t want to do it. I couldn’t convince her,” Carmichael said, according to Newsweek.
And yes, it was the surprisingly virulent Delta variation that felled Jones.
Missouri is one of the five lowest vaccinated states in the county. On a happy note, Colorado came in under the wire, making the 70% mark by the Fourth of July deadline.
Meanwhile, they've lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. On Saturday the road was closed in both directions for a second time due to multiple mudslides. These slides are happening as a result of rain falling on the burn scar from last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire (which also closed the road). They were saying that the bike path was buried in 10-12 feet of sludge. Some motorists were stuck on the road between two different slides. Everyone got out OK and the road was reopened.
I don’t know about you but I cannot stomach driving 40 mph through that canyon. I have to resist the urge to go as fast as I can while looking up for falling rocks and mudslides. The highway was heralded as an engineering marvel when it opened on Oct. 14, 1992. And it is. The 12.5-mile canyon road provides a combination of scenic splendor and abject terror. The 1,300-foot cliffs were carved through layers of ancient sandstone by the Colorado River in the Pleistocene time. Funny how the canyon is still being formed by wind and weather, not withstanding man’s mighty bridges and abutments. Even the Dodge Rams couldn’t plow through.
And by the way, although I do drive fast through the canyon, some drive faster than me. But I won’t move out of the left lane. That’s the only lane where you stand a chance of not bursting tires and cracking rims on the roadway that cannot be maintained by human engineers.
