An article in Monday’s Aspen Daily News highlights the latest data from the National Weather Service’s Colorado Basin River Forecast Center. According to forecasts, between April and July 7% more water will flow to Glenwood Springs from the Roaring Fork River than normal.
Good news, yes? The article also mentions that our current snowpack is 21% greater than average. I'm not a mathematician but shouldn’t 21% more snowpack mean 21% more water getting to Glenwood?
We’ve had five years of drought and the Roaring Fork River ecosystem has been under stress from low flows and warm temperatures. If the horrible decision to funnel our water to the Front Range to fuel growth and provide irrigation water hadn’t happened, the Roaring Fork River would be fine and would have fared much better during the ongoing drought.
According to the Colorado Water Trust website, “For decades, large water diversions have reduced the amount of water flowing in the upper Roaring Fork River; only a fraction of the native flow reaches the city of Aspen. At times, more than 90% of the native flow of the Roaring Fork is diverted from the river for trans-mountain delivery to the Front Range and many local water diversions serving various beneficial uses.”
That, dear reader, is a travesty that will haunt our valley until the end of civilization; 7% of almost nothing is still almost nothing.
In June, July, August and October of 2012, the once mighty Roaring Fork ran practically dry thanks to diversions and drought. The following year, the city of Aspen signed a “non-diversion” agreement which allowed Aspen to use one of its senior water rights to keep some water in the river, avoiding critically low flows.
In reality, we may not even see that predicted 7%. Last year we had a pretty good snowpack, but as often happens, high winds blowing in from the desert coated our precious snowpack and it evaporated and melted too fast to provide any relief.
If you have flown over the desert out of Grand Junction, you’ve been treated to a bird’s-eye view of a once whole desert chopped into tiny bits by recent dirt roads and countless oil and gas wells. When you carve a road into the fragile desert it kicks up dust when the wind blows.
The Colorado plumbing system is a complete disaster and the chickens have been coming home to roost like a slow-moving train wreck. Lake Powell is almost history as the water level drops close to the point of “dead pool,” when the turbines at the dam can no longer produce electricity. The reservoir’s economic tourist engine is all but severed as boat ramps in places like Hite Marina and Bullfrog Marina recede into the desert dust.
It could be argued and noted that the 29 water diversion projects that send water against gravity to the east and away from Grand Junction, Lake Powell, the Grand Canyon, Lake Mead and the sea of Cortez are destroying much of the West. Nature is forcing the hand of man and business as usual will become untenable very soon, even with above-average snowpack on the Western Slope.
“We all love Colorado so much and we’re so dependent on water. And it’s really becoming a crisis,” said Andy Schultheiss, Colorado Water Trust executive director, in an article published Feb. 6, 2023, by Fox 21 News in southern Colorado.
“It would not be the western Colorado we know and love. It would look very, very different with no water on it. And that’s the nightmare future we really want to avoid as we negotiate with the other states and we deal with increasing demand and climate change all pushing at us at the same time,” Schultheiss said.
The article does not specifically mention the travesty of the trans-basin diversions. The water keepers who made those deals should be shamed in the history books. Battalions of well-prepared, expensive lawyers should be engaged on behalf of the watersheds whose future was sold down the river. Lawsuits to get some of our water back sounds appropriate to me.
Steve Skinner can be reached at moogzuki@gmail.com.