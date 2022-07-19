I was drawn into the ways of the river through proximity and osmosis. Proximity to the Roaring Fork, the Crystal, the Colorado and the Ark. It was inevitable for me to become a boater after being so close to so much water and so many people who were immersed.
If I remember correctly, my obsession began in the early 1990s with a guided company river trip on the Arkansas. The KSNO crew got on a bus and went over the pass to spend a day on the whitewater, building teamwork and camaraderie.
After that I started hanging out with raft guides, borrowing boats from Blazing Paddles and getting out on multi-day trips. Back in those days permits were either not required or relatively easy to get for all the classic runs.
My first experience in guiding my own boat was a romp down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Idaho. This is a pretty challenging run for a new captain — the river serves up 300 rapids in 100 miles. I'm still amazed that my crew survived that trip without incident. I was not a classically trained guide. I turned a 16-foot antique Hyside raft into a party barge, complete with a stern-frame rowing setup and an astroturf party deck with lounge chairs strapped to the top.
One way to learn is by doing, and I remember discovering that just letting a raft drift around a sharp bend in the river does not keep you in the flow. I learned other things on that trip which began a decades-long obsession with all things rafting.
Taking long river trips presents challenges unique to the sport. How do you pack a boat for long excursions? How do you keep beer pressed against ice for two weeks in the desert? How do you carry enough food and firewood for a November trip through Cataract Canyon? How do you keep a Martin acoustic guitar high and dry and playable through rain, flips, sun, snow and storms? How can you keep shade on the boat and shelter from rain and snow? How do you push three boats across Lake Powell with one gallon of gas and a 3.5 HP outboard motor? So many puzzles and questions.
I found out that being a whitewater rafting guide has its rewards but is filled with potential hazards and pitfalls. Like a lot of other fun, when it comes to outside service industry jobs, you don't do it for the pay. This was a quick lesson as many customers, for some reason, do not see the need to tip their underpaid guide that just took them on a high-quality adventure where they may have been at greater risk than they ever knew. People will put their lives in the hands of a rookie guide but not think to pay them a bonus for their successful efforts. Such is life.
My professional guiding career only lasted a couple of summers — mostly because I preferred to be out there on my terms with my hand-picked crew. Just because I did not continue guiding customers, I never stopped refining my abilities and equipment. Once the river bug hits you, it takes over. Last spring, I did a trip down the Yampa River with 22 experienced river people. They all have organically designed their own systems of storing food, serving meals, handling human waste, toys and games, shade, music, lotion, footwear. Doing a trip like that is a clinic.
Leading a successful raft trip is a reflection on leading a good life. The more you prepare and learn, the greater your potential for success, no matter the water and weather. The best amateur and professional guides are constantly reading, learning and discovering. You can't know enough about nature, repair, first-aid, rescue and playing horseshoes.
One book that has served me well is called, “The Guide's Guide, Reflections on Guiding Professional River Trips,” by William McGinnis, owner of Whitewater Voyages/River Exploration, Ltd. in El Sobrante, California. The book is designed specifically for Whitewater Voyages guides, but the words have proven to be a reference and bible for how to do things right in life — and not just guiding.
I recommend this book to anyone who wants to do things the handsome and proper way. If you camp or leave the house for outdoor activities, you will learn from this book. It covers everything from water-fighting etiquette to participating in a camp kitchen to playing music around the fire.
“The guides have a tremendous influence on the tone of a trip. If the guides seem competitive, macho, arrogant or indifferent, the group — though no one might admit it — will tend to be tense, distant and guarded. However, by being warm, friendly, cooperative and supportive both among themselves and with the guests, the guides can create an atmosphere in which people can let down their guard and express themselves more freely, act out a bit, be open or goofy or tender. Our goal is to put people at ease.”
Nice.
