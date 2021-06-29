Aspen has lost another legend. I speak of “Dead Bob.” Some of you may have known him as Robert Fick but he was always Dead Bob to me. Most of you won’t know him but he was a legendary local who graced the valley for decades until getting priced out in 2005 or so. I just got word of his passing and it’s a heavy loss.
I met Dead Bob in 1985. He was living at the Wildbach apartments in Woody Creek on Lower River Road. Dead Bob had designed a full-blown 18-hole disc golf course that went along the river, up a steep ledge, across a ravine, then off a basalt plug on the edge of a steep mountain. We played every Sunday, often two rounds with a fine lunch from “Dead Bob’s Cafe” in-between. Dead Bob liked to cook and he’d serve up chicken fricassee or, when he was broke, hot dogs. He always fed the crew.
Dead Bob was a very solid disc golfer and he kept records of every shot by every player for years and years, tabulating the score cards at the end of each season and providing hand-calculated statistics. Special notes were taken if a player had gotten “blood on the scorecard.” I played that course so much that my tattered shoulder finally put an end to my career.
Dead Bob drove the Woody Creek route for RFTA and he got to keep the van at his place. He drove with a pink flamingo between the two front seats. He was colorful.
He and I started playing music together. We formed a loose-knit group that we called the “Cud Scouts.” We came out with our first album, “Suddenly It’s the Cud Scouts” in 1986 and recorded many more albums after that. Dead Bob brought unique sparkly guitar playing to my songs as I was just learning to play, sing, write and record. Our first album was recorded in Su Lum’s shed in Aspen on a four-track cassette recorder. Bob contributed lots of songs himself, often edgy and hilarious and timeless.
He wrote fabulous rock songs: “Cesspool of Love,” “Suck on the TV,” “Sly Fly,” Cherry Street” and countless others. We made a Halloween album, “The Which Beer Project,” and “The Titanic is Sinking,” an entire album dedicated to the sea tragedy.
Well her daddy flew in the front door
And I flew out the back
And resumed my role as a bug on the window screen
Before that man could swat me I said, I’ll see you later Jack
Give my regards to the little woman if you know what I mean
I’m a sly fly and I’m looking to buzz somebody
I’m a sly, sly, sly little fly gonna catch a buzz with you
—“Sly Fly”
Dead Bob was never shy and he would slip into a homemade costume faster than a sly fly slips out the back. We both auditioned for Theatre Aspen’s production of “Pump-boys and Dinettes.” I got to sit in on Bob’s audition and I can tell you that he left a real impression on the show’s director and producer. Bob came in with a cowboy hat, polka-dot polo shirt, shorts and uneven socks. He got into position and just before he struck the first note on his electric guitar, he dropped his pants around his ankles, revealing boxer shorts festooned with bright red hearts. Then he started rocking. He got the role.
Dead Bob helped me feel normal with almost any creative project. He played his part and I pushed him to his limits, trying to get what was in my head out of his guitar.
In February 2000, music television channel VH-1 announced they were looking for a musical act for a segment they were producing for a show called, “Rock and Roll Record Breakers.” I went out to my studio and banged something out and submitted it to VH-1. They loved it and came to the valley, starting in my home studio in a garage at Aspen Village and then into Aspen where we spent most of a day and night recording songs in the Ultimate Taxi, which VH-1 was calling the “World’s Smallest Recording Studio.” Dead Bob wore a mini-amp velcroed to a hard hat on his head. It was our busking set up. The segment that aired may have been our closest brush with fame.
Over the decades, Dead Bob and I played every venue in the valley in various bands and Bob played as part of the orchestra for my rock opera, “Umbrella Man,” which we performed at the Wheeler Opera House. Music defined our relationship, but we were friends and we traveled and played golf and tennis. We even moved to Seattle together 30 years ago to pursue the big musical dream. He drove a VW beetle painted like a Holstein cow.
Bob was a big boy and couldn’t run very fast but he had a remarkable ability for short, powerful bursts that made him invincible. I was a decent tennis player but Dead Bob had been an instructor and I just couldn’t stop him. His serve was insane. He’d stand at the line and slowly coil up, toss the ball in the air and crush it. His serve came at you deep in zone, very fast and had so much spin on it that you’d be lucky to touch it, never mind return it. If I did manage to deflect it back, he would be standing at the net, killing my anemic attempt at a return. He would then slowly huff and puff his way back up to the service line and repeat the entire performance again.
Shoot! I was just getting started. Find Dead Bob’s music at Steveskinner.bandcamp.com and hold your close friends close. Reach Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com.