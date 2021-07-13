The average price for a home in Aspen is almost 10 million bucks! That's good news if you are still lucky enough to own a piece of Silver City dirt and you plan to sell — or if you have a large portfolio and like spending time with the ultra wealthy where money is no object and there's always another rung to climb on the social stairway to heaven.
And average? Average is so, well, average. A $10 million place is a fixer-upper. A Red Mountain mansion just flipped for more than $75 million. That’s more than one country’s entire GDP — granted, that country is Tuvalu, but still. Pretty soon everyone will have their own launchpad in the backyard. Blast off into outer space, just over 50 miles up. Enjoy a little weightless glass of bubbly. With friends in the backseat.
Ivanka and Jared just spent the weekend in Aspen. Went to Cache Cache for some not-so-secret service with the Secret Service. Then some Caribou Club. Mirrored glasses and walkie talkies. The Wildcat Ranch. Elbow room.
In older days, a visit from the former president's kid wouldn't be news — unless they behaved badly, which was always a possibility. I feel sorry for these two, always followed by cameras and security details. Their last job as advisers to the president guarantees them more than enough spotlight, the blinding glare fed by the big lie glowing from the fringes of the sand hazards at Mar-a-Lago. Words matter, and what they say and do is worth observing, even in Aspen.
Aspen, like other resorts, is feeling the pleasure and pain that comes from lots of wealthy people moving in at once and enjoying it a whole bunch. Stuff is happening.
But staff is not happening. The rental market has been crushed by people moving in and working remotely. So has the general housing supply.
Ten million for a slice of pie? Beats living in a crime-riddled city that no longer feels safe or fun. Welcome! Everyone is glad you are here and enjoying it, but there's a problem that's not going away. Namely, housing for the bootless and unhorsed.
I always felt like Aspen had something for everyone. If you had a place to live and were making enough dough to stay afloat then you got to share in the important stuff. You could walk the Ute Trail at sunrise. You could enjoy a festival concert on the lawn. You could get first tracks or walk down the middle of a hushed street at midnight in a snowstorm. You could bump into Jack Nicholson in the line at Bonnie's Restaurant.
There's still a lot of magic around here, but there's less access and diversity. There are more and more private gardens where the view from the house features grassy knolls from which others are excluded. I understand it, but it costs.
It's easy to look back with bitter nostalgia for all the dive bars, restaurants, venues and apartments that fell to the purse shops, real estate offices and VRBOs. A lot of the people that populated and worked in those establishments have either stumbled downvalley or moved to a place where they can catch a break.
Of course, anyone who pays attention has been witnessing this metamorphosis in real time. A new study shows that resort communities all over the high country are growing fast. The new residents can pay more for housing but they don't actually fill any of the jobs on the ground in town.
“This hurts the ability for local businesses to find, keep and attract employees, lowering the level and quality of services they can provide to residents and visitors alike. This has been a struggle for resort communities for years; and is primed to get worse, at least in the near term. Businesses, existing residents and communities may face a tough transition in the years ahead,” the report warns.
Yes, but it's been for decades that Highway 82 has been packed with workers willing to do the jobs that no one in Aspen can do and still afford to live here.
We almost had fast, affordable rail service throughout the valley — paid for with grants and federal funds. Opponents of the project promised they had a “better idea.”
You’re looking at it.
Steve Skinner can be reached at moogzuki@gmail.com.