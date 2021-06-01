When I moved to Aspen in 1982, I was in my mid-20s and I exploded like a giant Russian sunflower in fertile ground. Anything was possible. For anyone. I was a broke college graduate looking for skiing and adventure. I found it here. Inexpensive, plentiful housing. Work opportunities. A melting pot of creative types and healthy outdoor folk. Paradise.
I skied. I did theater and radio and newspaper and rafting and music. Aspen gave me the illusion that anything was possible and the sky was the limit. I didn't know any better.
My life was one big content generator.
I went from music consumer to music producer. In 1996, I gathered an unbelievable band of diverse musicians from Los Angeles, Texas, the Roaring Fork Valley and Massachusetts and we hunkered down in an analog recording studio for four days and nights. The vibe and creativity flowed nonstop, everyone working together for the sake of the project. I emerged red-eyed and awestruck with more than 40 complete songs. I edited them down to 22 tunes and came out with the album, “Umbrella Man.”
None the wiser and full of confidence, I wrote a script for the music and decided that I had written a rock opera. I asked George Stranahan if we could practice at the Aspen Community School and use their charter to rent the Wheeler Opera House at the nonprofit rate. George said yes, of course, so before I had a cast, crew, band or anything, I reserved the Wheeler Opera House for Sept. 6 and 7, 1996.
Not knowing any better, I put a classified ad in the paper holding auditions at the Paradise Theater, now Belly Up. I took everyone that auditioned and had a ragtag but dedicated cast, a couple pros but mostly amateurs. Brian Burron wrote the choreography and led the 16-member cast into being a surprisingly tight unit. John Franklin, who I had met when he was a music student, wrote an orchestral score. So we assembled a 16-piece orchestra. I mean, why not?
The play morphed and grew until it was an unstoppable train, fueled by the frenzied focus of dozens of locals. We made our own costumes. Built our own sets.
In the days leading up to the show, we had sold only a handful of tickets and a sense of gloom settled as I hustled the PR machine. To my amazement and relief, the theater filled to capacity on opening night and the cast and crew delivered a fierce and explosive eco-rock opera. I remember being backstage and hearing thunderous laughter and applause when Gail Smith crushed the audience with a robust version of the song, “Bottomfeeder.” She was surrounded by dancing construction workers. That was one of the most satisfying moments of my life as a musical artist.
We spilled so much glitter (the seeds of love) around that I'm certain that there is still plenty of it glinting in the dark cracks and crevasses of that historic venue.
I don't often look back and only recently did I have the impetus to convert the video tapes of the show and watch it from the audience. Honestly, I had never watched “Umbrella Man'' on tape. When I did, it opened the floodgates and memories poured off the screen like Bridalveil Falls. What seemed like business as usual then seems like an absurdly impossible task in the lens I look through today.
So many people in the valley did not see the first run that I was convinced to put the show up for two more nights the next year. I rewrote some parts, added some reprises and whatnots, polished the scripts, held auditions and did it again.
This synopsis was penned in 1997:
“The time is the near future. The world has been nearly covered in asphalt by the Worldwide Paving Company (WWP). The bloated, vacuous workers (Pavers) are mind-washed and fattened on an endless sea of hormone-enriched company-brand burgers.
“The burgers provide a Pavlov’s Dog reaction among the workers, which is exploited by the management of WWP and their leader, the dreaded ‘Mr. Biggie.’
“The Pavers work like drones, paving all that is in their path without the least regard for the ravaged earth below their oversized, noisy machines.
“The planet’s populace is polarized. Either you are with the company or you are an outcast.
“From the dregs of society rises a man who has learned to fly by swiftly opening and closing his umbrella. This mysterious figure unifies and motivates the scattered outcasts known as Gardeners. ‘Umbrella Man’ uses his aircraft to spread the seeds of love with the help of the Gardeners.
“The seeds eventually infect the heartless Pavers as they succumb to the power of love and see the light of a hopeful future.”
Fin.
