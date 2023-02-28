Sunday night on the cold, dark streets of Minneapolis, I was walking with a small contingent including my daughter, who had just performed a concert at a downtown venue called the Icehouse. We were riding high and laughing as we skittered down the snowy sidewalk. A man approached my daughter asking for money. I was a few steps ahead, but she stopped and said she had a dollar. A lot of people would have kept going. Maybe that would have been the smart thing to do, but she fished through her pockets and found a buck and handed it over. Sharing.
I think homelessness is the defining issue of our times. It’s on display in every major city in these United States. I can’t count the times I have passed tents and cardboard shelters and felt my heart run with anguish. For my senior project as a visual communications major back in the Precambrian times I went to San Francisco and photographed the desperate diaspora, shuffling their carts and shopping for sustenance in public garbage cans. Compassion.
Human beings snorfling for survival represents the reprehensible waste of our most precious resource: humanity itself. It’s a failure of our system, which lifts some up while leaving others behind. I know what you are thinking: It’s a choice. Maybe for some but not for everyone. Not everyone has the good fortune of being born into privilege or being born with acumen and snappy faculties. Luck of the draw.
Last week at the library, I met a Navajo woman. I am fascinated by Native American stories and culture, and this woman had a wide open heart and was only too happy to share insights into her culture and lifestyle. If anyone has the right to be bitter and closed off it is the Native American community. But there she was in a sea of white, openly generous and friendly.
In my travels through Indian country in the Four Corners region I have explored dwellings, petroglyphs and vistas, once the private domain of the ancestors. Even in the most remote locations, lack of respect from the new civilization is on full display, with bullet holes and crass graffiti etched over ancient art. I even know places where pottery sherds and arrowheads are still lying about, but over the years these sacred midden piles have been picked over and desecrated by people who don’t belong there. Most Native places that are well-known feature fences and signs admonishing people to not touch and destroy. Just look. We can’t help ourselves, apparently.
There is so much to learn from the ways of Native Americans. I have read many books and visited a lot of sites in the desert Southwest. Still, most of the mysteries are locked away in the minds of elders huddled in unapproachable hogans and kivas. But my new connection was ready to share and eager to invite me into her world. She was a native speaker and took her responsibilities of keeping her culture vibrant very seriously.
A good place to start learning the ways of the ancients is a book called, “The Lakota Way, Stories and Lessons for Living,” by Joseph M. Marshall III. The book explains, through simple compelling stories, a way of life that is a roadmap for a healthy society. Each chapter highlights a familiar virtue that is simple and obvious, but somehow missing from day-to-day life. If we all pursued these virtues, virtually no one would be left behind. The themes include humility, perseverance, respect, honor, love, sacrifice, truth, compassion, bravery, fortitude, generosity and wisdom. No Lakota got away from learning these themes, and it served them well until the Europeans arrived.
“When life for us was forever altered by the arrival of Europeans — when entire populations were devastated by disease, alcohol, war and dispossession — we survived by living by the virtues we learned from our stories. We relied on being the kind of people our stories told us our ancestors had been, and thereby remained true to ourselves and to them, and we are still surviving.”
Some religions, like Buddhism, cite the knowledge that everything and everyone are connected as a deep and noble wisdom. It’s actually quite obvious and you don’t need to meditate in a cave for 11 years to realize this universal truth. There’s really nothing holy about any of it.
When the fact that everything is connected is ignored, some still benefit, but the system itself collapses under the weight of some having a lot at the expense of some not getting what they need to survive. I got mine, y’all get yours, right?
Go into a bookstore in the tourist areas of the Southwest and you will find many fine books, many written by white people who try to unravel and explain what has been seemingly lost. What do these petroglyphs mean? Why did the ancestral Puebloans flee? How and why did they build this elaborate city? How do the celestial movements fit in with these windows? Why are these doors T-shaped? Why are there roads to nowhere?
I went into a bookstore in Minneapolis. It was full to the rafters of tomes written by Native Americans, sharing their stories, their beliefs, their recipes and their heartbreak. Despite the best efforts of the European wave, they have survived, nay flourished, underneath the radar. Sure a visit to Cortez reveals the influence of today’s hurried world. Broken natives are on display, but that is not their way and some have just been ground beneath the wheels of progress, abandoned to places where water and resources are scarce. And if water and resources are discovered they are once again shuffled off to some other unseen place. History repeats.
“The Lakota Way” does not include instructions on how to fill one’s cup at the expense of others, and we still have a lot to learn. Sharing is a virtue and we are all connected in this society. The sooner we learn the ancient ways, the sooner we can get people off the streets and start flourishing for real.
Steve Skinner is thankful that the stories and lessons of the Native Americans are still available. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.