“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
That text, those words, comprise the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. It was ratified in 1791, when militias were a very big deal. As the text was being edited and argued, an earlier version further explained that conversely, you couldn't force religious people to own guns or serve in a militia.
In order to understand the meaning of these finalized 27 words, they must be considered collectively. They are, after all, only one sentence. To leave out or change any of the original intent, context or language, like in the above headline, would be a disservice to the founders. They put a lot of thought into those first 10 amendments.
So, “originalists” should be the first to eagerly interpret the entire context, however literally.
If the Second Amendment was simply intended to allow people to own guns, it would read, “The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Second Amendment does say those words, but there are more words. There's all that other stuff about state and militia. That other stuff represents the entire predication of why the right to bear arms shall not be infringed. I support people's right to own guns — but not because the Second Amendment clearly states that.
During the founding of our country and the drafting of the Constitution, there were a lot of arguments about states rights and federal rights. People did not want to cede their hard-earned freedoms to a new federal authority. Freedom of religion, regional freedom, freedom to form a militia, freedom from a tyrannical government like England’s and freedom to own and discipline slaves were all held dear.
The Second Amendment was originally proposed by James Monroe, an anti-federalist who would become the fifth president. He argued that the right to bear arms is a human right.
Monroe took a musket ball in the Civil War. He almost died but came back and formed his own company of soldiers. Monroe was a senator in the first U.S. Congress and was very involved in the drafting of the Second Amendment and the formation of the federal government.
I'm confident that if you walked down any city street and you asked your average Joe or Jane what a “well-regulated militia” is or what the “security of a free state” entails, you'd get a lot of blank stares.
The reasoning behind militias? That was partly to preserve the right for states to conduct armed slave patrols. These patrols were made up of groups of white men bent on enforcing discipline among the slave population. The state of Georgia required young men to participate in these militias, doing monthly inspections of plantations and punishing slaves found with weapons or slaves who were absent.
Even if you took out all that confusing language about well-regulated militias and secure states, the founders had no idea that the evolution of man and technology would lead to AR-15s, drones and missiles, and missiles to shoot down missiles and nuclear weapons. They did not anticipate assault rifles for sale without impingement at gun shows and drug stores. They were not thinking about bump stocks, which make semi-automatic weapons shoot almost as fast as automatic weapons.
The man who shot people at a country music concert in Las Vegas in 2017 had 12 rifles equipped with bump stocks in his bag. Video shows that he shot 90 rounds in 10 seconds — far faster than you can shoot an AR-15 or similar legal weapon by just pulling a trigger over and over. Other automatic rifles shoot 97 rounds or more in 10 seconds.
Angry young men continue to be dangerous. A couple of our recent mass shootings were perpetrated by 18-year-old boys armed with weapons of war. Even on Monday — the Fourth of July — as Aspenites cheered on the parade, families fled in fear in Highland Park, an affluent Chicago suburb, where investigators believe it was a 22-year-old boy who killed six people and injured dozens more.
OK, let's say that everyone 18 and older has the right to own a weapon. What kind of weapons should be allowed? Blow darts? Hunting rifles? Pistols? Machine guns? Cannons? Howitzers? Drones with missiles? Rockets? Where do we draw the line?
I think the gun collective should police their own. If nothing can be limited, what do you suggest? Figure it out. I don't want to take a gun away from any responsible American, so I look to them for answers and solutions dealing with the nutjobs falling through their cracks. No one wants to be shot by a punk with a mission.
Like all legal documents created in the 1700s, the amendments to the Constitution should be looked at periodically and adjusted for progress and evolution. The 18th Amendment passed in 1919, prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol in the United States. It took until 1933 to repeal the 18th Amendment with the 21st Amendment. Times change.
The most recent amendment, No. 27, to the Constitution was made in 1992. It could be time for another amendment, as times have changed since 1865, when the 13th Amendment abolished slavery.
Steve Skinner thinks rights can be preserved and some weapons can be withdrawn. Reach him at moogzuki@sopris.net.