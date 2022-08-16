Seniors beware! Many of you are getting ripped off, bilked and milked.
I have been spending some real quality time with senior citizens lately in my capacity as a hospice volunteer, and I have even taken to going into senior facilities to entertain with my guitar. Getting old is a confusing thing for some, but if you have enough money you can be kept somewhat comfortable. My last visit to a senior living facility revealed that most of the seniors were happy and many attributed that to the staff.
In the old days, families stayed together and took care of the elders. There were multiple generations in many households. Now we have senior homes and nursing homes — all of them money funnels, where you trade a lifetime of savings for “a place for mom.”
My late mother lived in a “Five Star” residence in Nevada. When I was there I came up with the idea of doing a rock opera featuring seniors in their five-star housing: The show would be called, “Five Star, my ass!”
My mom's friends loved the idea and were already chanting, “my ass,” every time I gave them a “Five Star?!” From the food to the “vitality center” to the insane rent, it's all a ripoff. I've toured a few of these facilities, and mom's was better than most, but it was super expensive and five-star is a real stretch.
One thing that I found alarming — which has nothing to do with the residence — is the shocking amount of direct-mail solicitations she received almost every day. Red Cross, Shriners, Harvard Health, veteran service organizations, investment opportunities, puppies … the list goes on and on. A lot of them send catalogs and magazines and address stickers and tons of junk that piles up, up, up. It took me two days just to sort the pile of mail, dumping the junk and finding the legitimate bills. The amount of trees being felled in this senior-citizen fishing expedition is shocking.
I found a bill that she received for an hour with a lawyer for “estate planning.” That cost her $350. She said she was surprised because she thought it was going to be $400. Ripoff either way.
In my opinion, a “five-star” housing complex should offer wireless internet to the residents. Not mom's place. Everyone had their own setup and was paying a fortune for their TVs, phones and internet. A check of available wireless connections showed dozens and dozens of private setups. My favorite, undoubtedly: “IthurtzwhenIP.” Mom decided not to pay extra for the web, which was good because she would get tied up in knots trying to navigate the web or using a computer. She did maintain a landline which occasionally rang with further solicitations or ominous silence when you answered it. Unsettling for a senior citizen.
The entire staff at her residence kept turning over. It was a nice place, but corporate suits made all the money while the hardworking staff on the ground couldn't make it on the two-star wages. Typical.
And medicine? Doctors are delighted to schedule plenty of unneeded appointments, tests, pokes and prods. My mom's closet was full of untouched apparatus, pills, inhalers, vitamins and pamphlets on everything from macular degeneration to diets. I was overwhelmed, and I still have almost all of my marbles. A senior living on her own at the mercy of the system is going to get taken for a ride and eventually spend every red cent if they are not careful — and on top of it. Plus, if they take all those meds, they are going to stumble around in a stupor and then die.
Maybe most seniors don't want to eat well, but the food they offer these folks is often full of salt, sugar and preservatives. If there are no healthy options, there can be no health.
Despite the soul-crushing conditions and stale air, most people in mom's facility had a fairly positive attitude. There are pockets of joy to be found. Taking a little doggie for a walk, shuffling around in a walker, socializing with friends, almost everyone you ask says they are fine.
The real hotspot is the bar, of course. There's a fine line when the booze hits the system and the conversation flares and the lights in the eyes sparkle. After getting through the years and losing so much, if you want a drink, you should have one. Every time I visited mom she reserved the private dining room and I gave a little concert for her friends.
As you would expect, most residents are women. Guys just don't live as long. Some elderly women, like my mom, were taken care of by the men in their lives and were thrust into new responsibilities when they were least able to take them on.
Steve Skinner has empathy for seniors and those who serve them. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.