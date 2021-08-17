Welcome to Aspen, home of colorful mining history and exotic high-country flora and fauna. Even though some people still refer to Aspen as Ute City or Fat City, the official name is Aspen, named after the mighty aspen tree.
Aspen trees (Populus tremuloides) cover five million acres of forest lands in the state of Colorado. Quaking Aspen is lovely at any time of year. In fall, they put on a dynamic show changing from bright green to shades of yellow, gold, orange and even red.
There are many qualities that make aspens special, but one is the way they quake in a soft breeze. It's worth the effort to get out on a trail, away from the hustle and bustle of town. Find a place where you can't hear the felling of hammers or construction back-up beeps. Settle yourself into a shady spot, close your eyes and open your heart and ears.
When the breeze blows, you will hear a gentle rustling — nay, a quaking — that will take you away to a special place if you let it. Forget meditation or any other new-age mumbo jumbo for a moment and just breathe with the Earth's largest living organism. Listen. It's free AND fun.
Aspens are the state's only widespread, native, deciduous tree. They quake at elevations between 5,000 to 11,500 feet. Besides riparian habitats along Colorado's beleaguered waterways, aspens provide the most essential wildlife habitat in the state. You will find beavers, woodpeckers, songbirds, game birds and birds of prey. Moose chew the bark for the sweet, sugary nectar that's really quite “a-peeling.” Even butterfly larvae depend on the aspen skins for food and habitat.
Aspen trees are more burn-resistant than evergreens. Aspens are often the first to sprout and restore a burn area, coming up fast and spreading out shoots all around. This is called cloning. They are connected. Yes, aspens pop off some seeds, but most of their spread comes from organic cloning. Some forests are all one clone, changing colors at the exact time, almost like a big brain is running the whole show.
The reason they do so well in burn areas is that aspens need unobstructed access to sunlight and, even after fire, they are often just fine underground.
When you plant an aspen in your yard, if you're lucky, offshoots will start popping up all over the place like weeds only better. They are cloning.
Even though Colorado has the densest population of aspens, the largest single patch is in Utah, covering 100 acres. Scientists say that this is the largest living organism on Earth, with the oldest at 80,000 years young. The average age of an aspen clone is 10,000 years. Individual trees live from 40-150 years but the underground action just keeps going.
Odds are that in the quaking aspen grove you find, the rustling precludes modern man's incursion and interference — and will probably survive long after the last employee housing unit is built.
That’s not all. Aspens use their thin, fragile, delicious bark to photosynthesize. That means that in winter, after the cottonwoods have dropped their leaves, the mighty aspen is still pumping out sugars that feed deer, elk and any other animals that eat bark.
Of course the fall is the most popular time to tour aspen clones. Interestingly, the fall colors are already in the leaves. When the tree turns off the leafy photosynthesis, the green drops out, revealing the secret colors that have been there all along. Nature has it figured out.
So don't leave without listening to the tune of an aspen clone in a light, Colorado breeze. It's really one of the sweetest things the valley has to offer. No need to hire a tour guide. Head up the pass, find yourself a grove and penetrate it until the sounds of the busy, modern world fade away behind you. They will be replaced by a hushed breath of Mother Earth.
Leave your phone behind just this once. Better yet, go somewhere where Verizon doesn't have service. Shouldn’t be hard. Even better still, bring your smartphone with you and when you are taken away by the quaking, pull out the smartphone and pitch it as deeply into the woods as you can, lost forever.
You may just thank me later.
Steve Skinner is a tree hugger. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.