Yes, it's time to look back at 2021. If you don't look back at 2021, when are you ever going to look back? After all, they say that hindsight is 2020, and 2021 is not all that far off. I’d sign up for 2021 vision right now. I’m glad to put 2021 in the rear view mirror, despite the fact that I rarely look back at my life. Although I do occasionally wallow in self doubt and pity — especially in 2021 — so here goes nothing.
Why wurst, you ask? Because for me wurst represents a little good and maybe a little more bad. When I Google wurst one suggested search that pops up is, “is liverwurst good for you?” If you are vegan you could probably make a very strong case for no, never. But Google says unequivocally, “Yes! Organ meats are possibly the most nutrient dense foods available and offer a concentrated source of vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids and healthy fats.” Who knew? It goes without saying that the best wurst has mostly high-quality ingredients and the worst wurst has worse ingredients; 2021 was not the best of wurst, in my humble opinion.
Every situation has the potential to be better, no matter how bad.
For example, the pandemic could be seen as bad news, and I see it that way, but there’s a little light in the omicron variant, no matter how slight. You see, if you are fully vaccinated and boosted, you will probably still catch the virus but it won’t hit you as bad as the experts on Facebook and Fox who oppose the vaccine say.
I see the vaccine as a little good news in the darkness of COVID-19, but everyone has their opinion, and some folks want to convince you of their view irregardless (now a word) of where they do their “research.”
If I could make a wish for our nation, it would be to find unity in an effort to mitigate the climate crisis, stop the virus and eradicate systemic racism. But the worst thing that has happened to our discourse is that it has been cleaved and divided, with common sense on one side and senseless nonsense on the other. (This is my opinion and this is my opinion column, and I don’t expect you to agree).
Family is a good ingredient in the wurst. Although my family is shrinking and some of my family members are settling into deep-seated anger and apathy, the ones I have left that still love me have become more important to my wurst. Advice: Leave out the bad and only include the best in your wurst. For me, signing on with a therapist has helped me through my worst days, which is good.
Here in the West and in Aspen in particular, the ingredients in the wurst have changed — and the meat smells kind of rotten. It seems that the insulation around the privileged has become increasingly thick while the rest of us are skating on thin ice. Most work doesn’t pay enough to live within city limits, never mind the valley, and the quantity of accessible housing has gone from scarce to nonexistent, considering the scraping of the funk and the erection of vacant monster homes blended with the sharp increase of greed-fueled short term rentals. It’s a recipe for misery, but the insulated don’t feel it or even see it.
You have to drive downvalley past the airport to start to encounter homeless people. Which is convenient for those in the bubble, but the homeless are getting harder to ignore if you travel almost anywhere with the blinders off.
The good news is that we as humans understand the problems and have the wherewithal to address many of society’s problems, but bad news is that our lack of unity is standing in the way of any meaningful action, and time seems to be running out.
Our “leaders” recently broadly approved a military budget that is grander than the next 12 nations down the list combined, yet our streets are full of military veteran beggars. Many active military families have to rely on SNAP benefits to make ends meet.
The same leaders cannot come to consensus on helping working class families, providing health care, slowing climate change and lifting the poor. Although most of them claim to be Christian, not one congressional Republican will cross the line to fix stuff and many of their followers — like the Droogs in the movie, "Clockwork Orange” — just follow behind, kicking at the stuff with their heads down and brains turned off. That’s the worst.
What a waste!
And what a wurst!
It can’t get much worse!
But it probably will!
Steve Skinner wishes you the best in 2022. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.