Bless you Aspen. Bless you arts. Bless you Wheeler Opera House and Aspen District Theater.
Those little venues are part of what make Aspen magnificent.
I remember walking into the Wheeler Opera House for the first time in the early 1980s. I watched a musical adaptation of E.B. White's “Charlotte's Web,” featuring school kids from preschool to sixth grade with professional musical accompaniment. My expectations weren't particularly high, but I walked out of that place stunned by the venue, the talent, the people, the lights, the sound, everything. The Wheeler.
That hyper-local show was just what I needed to get inspired to get involved. After that I got to play parts in such local Aspen Community Theatre productions as “Peter Pan,” “Oliver,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Sound of Music,” and other local productions like “Aspen, the Quiet Years” and “Umbrella Man.” Being backstage in 1992 at the Aspen District Theater while the Foy Brothers pranced around pulling ropes and travelers to make local actors appear to be flying through a starry sky while an orchestra of local talent soared through the score during “Peter Pan” with dynamic precision was a real high point. That show would never fly at the Wheeler. Not enough headroom. Magic.
I have been so fortunate to have worked in these venues with both professional companies and local amateur efforts. Being in the uppermost reaches of the opera house running a spotlight from a dizzying height is something you can never forget. And while you are up there, you can see the charred beams, still holding strong after fire ravaged the building twice in 1912. There are ghosts in the rafters of this historic artifact built in 1889. I hear that riding the elevator with Bonnie Raitt can be a real adventure.
And the District Theater, with her steep, sloping seating and sprawling stage, can also be a wonderful venue and place to work. Monies that were approved by voters will bring $6 million for the district theater to improve infrastructure. Figuring out how best to spend that money is a beautiful problem to have. I'm sure it's time for a major facelift at the venue, but her bones are strong and her history is as steep as her stairs.
Investment in the Wheeler Opera House has done much more than keep it open. The real estate transfer tax, or RETT, has provided generous funding and allowed the facility to remain current and relevant. Every few years a modern venue needs to keep up with essential equipment like sound boards, speakers, lighting systems, dry ice fog machines and blue M&Ms for the green rooms. A lot goes on in the background before a show or concert can go up. Performances which have become standard for Aspen are not available to other small towns with a limited budget. Good art takes time and money. Aspen walks the walk.
The Wheeler just underwent a $2 million exterior renovation. It was peeling and cracking and falling into serious disrepair. It was the right time to do the work, while people were in pandemic lockdown. Fixing it was timely and prudent and now she's sparkling in all her glory.
The Wheeler has nudged back open. Your next chance to immerse yourself is Friday, when Teton Gravity Research presents the ski and snowboard film, “Stoke the Fire.” The fact that a ski movie is being presented in this exotic, high-end venue is reason for celebration. The things some take for granted will be on full display: the projector, the sound system, the lobby, the bar.
Yes, a ski movie on a Friday night could be considered business as usual. As long as arts leaders stay dedicated to providing a venue for locals and touring companies to do their thing, Aspen will be special. As long as local voters continue to see the value in subsidizing these activities, Aspen will continue to be a place where anything is possible.
These venues are spaces that change lives and save lives. They did that for me and I see that they will do that for countless others who step on the stage, or aim that spotlight, or trigger that sound effect or pull that traveler open for the last bow.
These venues are vortices of talent, creativity, work, play, laughter, music, drama, film and funk. Just like Aspen.
Steve Skinner thanks the taxpayers and can be reached at moogzuki@gmail.com.