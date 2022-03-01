I don't know about you, but I need a break from all the bad news. I've always felt that Aspen is a good place to hunker down, but in reality Aspen is connected to the savage real world a lot more than most ski resorts.
With populations of the ultra wealthy decorating Starwood Hills and a real estate market in the billions, there's bound to be some financial connections to the worst people in the world, including the Russians.
So, I'm at my hideaway headquarters down a dirt road far away from the private jets skidding on and off the runway at Sardy Field. By the time those jets fly over my place, they are mere specks in the sky.
I used to think I was pretty smart. I even thought I was pretty good on cross country skis — until I watched a recent women's Olympic event and realized that I don't know how to ski at all.
I found myself at the Colorado State High School Skiing Championship at Snow Mountain Ranch a couple weeks ago. I watched the best high school athletes in the state absolutely burn up the 5K track, which reminded me again that competitive athletes are on a whole different level. Until this year, Aspen High School dominated this meet.
On day two of the event, I had the opportunity to sing the Star-Spangled Banner, which I've always wanted to do. I grabbed the microphone and gave it my best shot. I was thrilled to hear the roar of the crowd, which was more about the giant waving flag than my singing. I was happy. I didn't screw up the words, the pitch was on and people were coming up to me high-fiving.
Last Sunday I was asked to sing the anthem for the Wells Fargo Ski Cup benefitting the National Sports Center for the Disabled at Winter Park Resort. This was up a notch. Jumbotron. Large, echoing speaker system. Disabled veterans …
I figured I needed to study up. I watched a video of Lady Gaga performing the anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration. That's when I realized that I don't know how to sing. Her performance sent chills all through my gutty works. Of course she was backed up by the United States Marine Band and had a golden microphone, but she delivered the goods and looked good doing it.
When I get around great musicians, my ability level rises. I noticed this with sports, too. If I play tennis with a solid player, my backhand gets better. If I'm slapping ping pong balls with a player that is slapping them back with a wicked spin, I elevate.
Unfortunately, I did not have the advantage of being backed by the United States Marine Band, or any band for that matter. It was just me, feeling naked with the sun blaring in my face, projected as a 20-foot-tall mutant, my dog on his leash in one hand and the wireless microphone in the other. I was in very real danger of seizing up, forgetting all the words and shuffling off in abject despair.
When I started singing, the mic was not set properly and distortion came blaring out of the PA. An inauspicious start for sure. Any musician is prepared for this, but it can be extremely unsettling. When you get into a situation like this, you really have no choice but to press on and hope they figure it out. But I mean, what are you going to do, stop after the first line and start going, “Check. Checking, one, two?” Out of the question.
The mic came into focus and I was able to carry on, the lyrics hanging by a thread on the tip of my fevered mind. Thankfully, the national anthem only takes about 45 seconds to sing and it was practically over before it started.
I learned a few things. Glory comes with trying. Glory doesn't come every time you try. There's always someone better than you out there. Practice and experience pays off.
Like, I used to think I was pretty good at puzzles like the Rubik's Cube. And I was good on a pogo stick when I was about 10 years old. It never occurred to me to try to do both of those things at the same time.
Well, 16-year-old Saul Hafting of Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia, just set a Guinness World Record for the “most Rubik's Cubes solved while on a pogo stick.” This monster rode the stick hands free and made it through 211 puzzles in one hour and 12 minutes. When I saw that, I realized that not only do I suck at solving Rubik's Cubes, I also have a long way to go to mastering the pogo stick.
Steve Skinner used to perform with the Natives deploying a mini-trampoline onstage. Until he hit his head. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.