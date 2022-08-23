Pride gets in the way of so much. Reaching out for help is one of them. In reality, we are all connected to everyone and everything, everywhere. It's hard to believe that even with smart devices at hand, people can become isolated and overwhelmed — and emotionally paralyzed and hopeless. Spirals of depression happen in silos that deepen with every seemingly dark day.
Unfortunately, getting out of the silo can be a lonely business. There's a stigma attached to mental health therapy, which only makes opening up harder. In Colorado, you don't have to look far to see that there is a mental health crisis right now for young people. According to Children's Hospital Colorado, there has been a 103% increase in kids and youth visiting the emergency department for behavioral health concerns between the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2022.
You know a parent or guardian is out of their depth if they bring their child to the emergency room. Nationally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 44% of American teens admit to feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.” Partners for Children's Mental Health says that a third of Colorado teens felt sad or hopeless for two weeks or more. That's a lousy way to start the day.
It's easy to look at the parents when you see a troubled teen. We are all armchair experts when it comes to other people's kids. This only adds to the pressure on parents. Parenting in this day and age is full of snags and hangups. Having a kid is a lifetime commitment. Many of us have them — some of us are unqualified, and others will need help to succeed.
A 2021 State of Mental Health in America Report indicates that Colorado is ranked 42nd in the country for pediatric mental health. Colorado has been investing in mental health care for young people, but when you look over the steps it takes to qualify for health services, it can look like a daunting project.
Colorado House Bill 21-1258 established temporary funding for a temporary behavioral health services program that is funded until at least June of 2023. The program is called “I Matter,” and lets young people access up to six free behavioral health sessions if they qualify. The program reimburses licensed therapists, clinicians and independent contractors.
Like many complex, well-intentioned government programs, navigating the applications takes skill and time. The appointments are nearly all virtual. Staring into our phones is probably one of the root causes of the mental-health crisis. Sitting a kid down in front of a screen with a stranger may not be as effective as we'd hope.
Sunday was National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. Recreational drug use has changed a lot since I was a teen. I know parents who have lost beautiful, brilliant kids to overdoses. Drugs laced with fentanyl are everywhere.
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. That's really saying something, considering how much people like to party.
Fentanyl is a game changer because it is extremely potent. The synthetic opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin. Doing a line can kill you. Two milligrams will do it. A lot of folks lining up don't even know that they are playing with fentanyl. Times have changed.
Young people have access to drugs. Drugs like fentanyl make it easy to die by suicide or accidental overdose.
Getting help on the open market is not easy. Mental health professionals are in high demand, and there's no shortage of need. You can find a weed store, church or gun shop on many rural street corners. Finding mental health support is not so easy.
Efforts are underway. In 2019, Vail Health formed Eagle Valley Behavioral Health, a nongovernmental nonprofit designed to lead collaboration to ensure access to superior behavioral health services for everyone in Eagle County. The program launched an anti-stigma campaign and helped get licensed clinicians into the middle and high schools in the district. It's helping already. Eagle County paramedics saw a 70% drop in mental health transports to emergency rooms in the program's first year. They have since partnered with Building Hope Summit County to expand services.
Getting help needs to be easy and acceptable. Like Bill Withers sang, “We all need somebody to lean on.” When there's no one to lean on, we may fall down.
Steve Skinner supports therapy. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.