When I arrived in Aspen in 1982, it did not take me long to discover that most valley residents headed for the desert as soon as the lifts closed. Hiking. Biking. Motorcycles. Boating on the Colorado River and houseboats on Lake Powell. Even though Moab, Slickrock and the Colorado River have been overrun, I have many fond memories of striking out in the offseason.
One place on the way to the wonderful desert playground is unincorporated Rulison, near Parachute. In 1969, little old Rulison was home to the Associated Press Story of the Year. It was the site of a massive nuclear fracking experiment orchestrated by the U.S. government.
In 1957 a worldwide movement known as “Atoms for Peace” formed with the aim of using nuclear explosions for peaceful infrastructure projects. The U.S. participated in the program under the name of “Operation Plowshare.” There were many plans that, in retrospect, seem absolutely harebrained. The proposed projects included using nuclear explosions to make a deep harbor in Alaska, digging the Panama Canal and surface blasting for a water transportation project in Northern California.
The idea in Rulison was to see if a nuclear explosion would free up stubborn gas deposits deep underground. The test itself was to be a 40-kiloton nuclear explosion set off 8,400 feet underground. What could possibly go wrong? After some regional and national protests, authorities decided to create a 5-mile quarantine zone and promised not to detonate the test until the zone was clear.
Anti-war protester, environmental activist and college student Chester McQueary helped rally 11 students from University of Colorado to infiltrate the quarantine zone hoping to delay or prevent the test.
McQueary was no stranger to nukes. He grew up in the nuclear age. His first encounter with nukes was in 1953 on a senior field trip into Four Corners with 19 seniors from East Grand Union High School in Grand County. Their bus was stopped on the road near Las Vegas by authorities in white hazmat suits informing them that there had been a nuclear test but it was safe to proceed as long as they kept the windows and vents closed until it was all clear.
Soon thereafter McQueary got active, protesting war in East Asia and raising alarms about the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant near Boulder. When he heard about Project Rulison, he decided to take action and put his body in the way.
McQueary and his fellow protesters fanned out in the quarantine zone. They had portable radios and monitored the progress of the planned explosion on a local radio station. On the morning of Sept. 10, 1969, 15 minutes before detonation, the protesters lit smoke flares to alert the authorities that there were people in the zone. A chopper appeared overhead and a crewman gesticulated that they should leave. They were in a location that was too rugged for the chopper to land.
Rather than sending in a posse to pull them out, authorities decided that the test could proceed. McQueary and his partner got on the ground and waited for the explosion. They were less than 2 miles from the blast site.
He described the explosion to me saying, “We were lying face to face at an angle. There was this long, low rumble that came through the earth. And then we were lifted eight inches off the ground when the shock wave hit us.”
The test succeeded. Large quantities of gas were liberated. Only problem, it was radioactive and unusable. The government did two more nuke fracking experiments, the last of which was Project Rio Blanco in 1973 just down the way from Rulison in Rio Blanco County.
McQueary is still an anti-nuclear activist and stopped by my office to share his story. I had limited awareness of what happened in Rulison but it was really something to shake hands with a man who was lifted off the ground in a nuclear explosion. He put his life on the line to draw a line in the sand in a windblown, high-desert, unincorporated town.
Right now, at ground zero in Rulison is a placard and a sign that reads, “Rulison Nuclear Blast Site. Caution: Radioactive Contamination Zone. Underground Site Not Closed. DOE Study Pending.”