Everyone wants what’s best — unless it happens in their backyard. I understand.
Who wants to lose parking opportunities in front of their business, or have dense employee housing built next door? Who wants students staying at the neighboring property? Who wants a new party moving into the neighboring short-term rental every week? Who wants limits on their own STR when the money is rolling in?
In a word: nobody.
The prevailing theme when it comes to doing the right thing?
“I got mine, y’all get y’allses.”
It’s human nature.
As space in the valley gets tighter and pricier and the problems become more acute, the community becomes more inflexible and real change is resisted, even by the best-intentioned locals. Having three counties with three different approaches to growth in the Roaring Fork Valley isn’t making anything easier.
Let’s take the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. The place is world-renowned. It has been there for 35 years. It’s a farm and a working education center. Founder and agricultural wizard Jerome Osentowski has created a mystical Eden of agricultural sustainability and education in Basalt. In those 35 years, Basalt has gone from a chill bedroom community to bustling small city.
Now, Jerome’s vision is bumping up against neighbors who don’t want student interns driving on the road or staying at the institute — even if they happen to be saving the world.
When I would see Jerome on an almost weekly basis in years past, he would show up at KDNK to do his radio show with a bag full of highly unlikely local produce: stuff like papayas and figs. From a distance almost anyone would see this enterprise as a step in the right direction in a world that’s burning up and falling over backwards. I don’t know all the zoning issues in his case with Eagle County, but I do know that I want Jerome back in the greenhouse, worrying about climate, worms and soil health, not hiring lawyers and attending trustee meetings just to keep working.
Like Sustainable Settings outside of Carbondale, CRMPI is a small farm with an educational element. Jerome could probably focus on growing gold-colored figs to be pressed to the lips of the ultra-wealthy and make a fine living, but I suspect he wants to make a difference in this world and just wants to get on with it.
Yesterday's Aspen Daily News was full of growing pains on parade. “Midvalley surge shows no signs of slowing,” read one headline. A related article highlights a conflict with people living in the midvalley Arlian Ranch Subdivision contesting the neighboring Fields project proposal, which includes density and much-needed employee housing.
Covenants dating back to 1980 apparently restrict construction in the Fields zone to one home for every 2 acres, with a total of nine single-family homes. The current proposal is for 135 residences in a mix of single-family homes, apartments, duplexes and triplexes. Traffic, endless construction, density, local riff-raff … who wants to look at that?
It doesn't take a high-priced consultant to see that Aspen is overrun with spewing tailpipes. Way too many cars, trucks, delivery vehicles and rental cars are coming over the Maroon Creek and Castle Creek bridges. Expensive city parking, a shiny new roundabout and a four-lane straight shot cannot change the smoggy ballet that happens every single day in Fat City. Even after polling locals and finding somewhat of a consensus that the current blend of cars and bikes is out of proportion and patently unsafe, people on the ground in town are now complaining that the reduced amount of parking and the nod toward pedal power in a very small slice of downtown is killing business.
Personally, some of my favorite places to hang out in Aspen are the Cooper and Hyman pedestrian malls. No cars, just cobbled walkways and classical musicians and clear mountain air. Thank God, developers years ago found a way to exclude the mighty automobile from these peaceful enclaves. If they hadn’t, there would be no way to get it done now.
Steve Skinner thinks they should put up a gate and keep the cars out. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.