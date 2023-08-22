For 215 nights this year, the Wheeler will glow with the magic of being open for business … the business of making magic. It could be a ski film before the season or a full-blown musical with an orchestra in the pit. The magic happens every time for every one. Not everyone notices, but it's there.
Just like other resort towns in Colorado, staff is hard to find and affordable housing is rare. Otherwise, perhaps the Wheeler Opera House would be fully staffed and offer more shows. Understandable.
In the 1880s, Jerome B. Wheeler created a landmark institution that still sets Aspen above and beyond most small resorts. No, not the Hotel Jerome, which is another priceless treasure, but the Wheeler Opera House.
Wheeler was an extremely wealthy man, but it's worth noting his humble beginnings. At 20, he was a private in the Union Army at the start of the Civil War and was noted for his bravery. He married well and ended up overflowing with cash from his wife's Macy's fortune and his own mining holdings. He visited Aspen in 1883. The Wheeler Opera House opened six short years later on April 23, 1889.
I'd guess that Wheeler would have been happy to know that the opera house he built for about $1 million in the late 1880s still stands today and is one of the most beautiful buildings in Aspen.
On a personal level, in many ways, the Wheeler defined my time in Aspen. I experienced some of my most memorable moments in the bosom of the Wheeler and that's really saying something.
There is nothing like stepping onto that stage as a performer. The lights that lead to the edge of the stage. The dimly lit faces all coming in the other direction. A spotlight sweeping. Gobos. Projection. Sound. Fog. Sets. Costumes. Music. The crackle of backstage radio communications. Laughs.
In addition to having the honor of performing on that stage, I spent a lot of time in the background, either working as production staff for the Wheeler or working as crew for artists and events that swung through town. As a member of the staff, I had the opportunity to run front-of-house sound, run monitor sound, design sound for plays, set lights, place microphones, load in, load out, run and wrap cables, run spotlight and place and strike set pieces. It's a professional environment and there's a lot to learn. It's a great job for the right person.
When you have the luxury of time, you get to know the Wheeler. Finding your way around the nooks and crannies is a challenge and a genuine pleasure. There are signs from the past at every turn. Behind the glossy facade lurks history. The freight elevator is adorned with countless autographs and messages of love from nights gone by. You discover charred ribs from a catastrophic fire when you climb the ladder to run the spotlight. The tingles you get up there or on the catwalk above the stage are real. The weight of talent drips all over the orchestra pit.
Besides the magic of working and lurking at the Historic Wheeler Opera House, I have been on the other side of the curtain countless times, experiencing astounding entertainment unfolding onstage. Performers want to do their best when they come to the Wheeler. They get treated like royalty, they get excellent sound and light design and, and if everything lines up, they get an attentive, intimate audience all paying rapt attention.
This missive is a roundabout admission and confession for my love of this place, the Wheeler Opera House. In 1996 I walked in and asked if I could put on my original rock opera, “Umbrella Man.” Not only was the answer yes, but the crew and community treated it like it was a big deal. It became a big deal to me when on Sept. 6, 1996, as Umbrella Man, wearing a climbing harness, I stood on a 16-foot ladder at the edge of the stage, then jumped off the ladder connected by bungees to a traveller that was pulled through the fog across the stage, spinning upside down in the air, opening and closing the umbrella to stay aloft. The crowd gasped and cheered. Anything was possible. I didn't realize it at the time, but some could argue that at the moment I'd reached my peak.
In Monday's Aspen Daily News, there was an article highlighting the fact that the number of events has diminished since the pandemic struck. (“Number of Wheeler Opera House public events down one-third since pandemic,” ADN, July 21, 2023). Like any good newspaper article, it got me reminiscing and thinking.
Jerome B. Wheeler was a visionary thinker, but I think even he would be surprised at the tight confines of Aspen these days, people clutching to housing while they try to make ends meet. Even though the town can fill to capacity, there are challenges to finding staff that can keep up.
These things come and go but there are still many chances to experience the Wheeler magic on both sides of the curtain. I'm thankful for that. Three cheers for the Wheeler Opera House!