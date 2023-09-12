Years before the attack on the World Trade Center, I stood on the observation deck, holding onto my baby and looking over a steaming New York from the top of the world. Not that many years later the buildings would fall, taking thousands of people with it.
Anyone who was around that fateful day will never forget. They will never forget their emotions, their location or their reaction. Me, I was in Yellowstone, on a field trip for my daughter's Aspen Community School class. We got in a circle and broke the news to the elementary school kids as the world shifted in the background.
I spent nearly a month in Morocco in the mid-'90s. I stayed on a rooftop in a private residence among the historic souks in the Medina of Marrakesh. The family who lived there guided us through the real Morocco as we went backstage in the markets, traveled the Atlas Mountains, met weavers and rug dealers and diplomats. We rode new mountain bikes through the deserted market at night, under the stars, shifting and pedaling through the different aromas.
There are villages in the Atlas Mountains that dot the rivers and feature green fields tended by people and domestic animals. The living is spare and close to the ground. Houses in most of the rural villages in Morocco are made of mud and earth, materials that nature provides. When a house falls apart, the people of the village get together to build another.
Every village has a chief. We visited a town chief and he shared tea and bread and butter and honey with our contingent. There were handwoven rugs on the earthen floor. The teapot was stuffed with sugar and mint. Hot water was added and the hopelessly sweet but delicious tea was meant as a welcome to the guests. Farm animals grunted outside in homemade pens. An earthen community oven was there for baking bread.
Everywhere we went in Morocco the locals greeted us with the same mint tea and endless treats. The Moroccans are very hospitable and welcoming. We visited weavers and craftspeople in their homes in the most rudimentary rural houses.
Morocco is far away from the USA. Most Moroccans are just trying to survive and most don't have the pathway to the consumer lifestyle that we enjoy here.
It's with a heavy heart that I see the news of a catastrophic earthquake that leveled many of the places I went to in Morocco. Many of those earthen villages are in ruins, shaken to the ground by a big quake. According to Al Jazeera, “a reverse fault – where the edge of the rock on one side of a fault slips under the other – occurred between the Morocco and Iberia micro-plates, which are both part of the larger African plate.”
Those mud villages did not stand a chance. And I fear the death toll will go much higher when they look under that rubble. The villagers had so little but still had much to lose.
In 2001 I went to Bolivia on an expedition down the Tuici River in the Amazon Rainforest. One afternoon, as the river started to flood, we pulled over in a rudimentary clearing we were calling, “camp.” As the rain started, I stepped off my 14-foot Hyside cataraft. A block of rock the size of a small dorm-room fridge came off the cliff and went right through the cockpit of my boat, clipping the seat and leaving a neat cut where I had just been sitting.
If we live long enough, we weather these close calls and hug ourselves a little closer, harboring an appreciation for our own circumstances. Some take these lessons to add to the depth of perspective we draw on as we journey through our lives.
We all take chances and I'm no exception. I take stock and try to breathe as I enter a large rapid on my boat or drive through a blinding snowstorm. Focus and skill will take you a long way but it never hurts to toss a little salt over the shoulder and give a nod to the goddess of good fortune. She's there until she isn't.