In the first two seasons of the original “Star Trek” television series, they invented most of the modern technology we use today.
They had smart phones, medical scanners, lasers for surgery, atomic electron microscopes, Zoom meetings, thumb drives, space shuttles, vaccines, computers, sexy spandex uniforms and green women in tin foil.
And they thought up some things we still haven't invented yet, mostly military stuff, like the planetary alliance protected by Star Fleet, photon torpedoes and handheld phasers that could be set anywhere from stun to kill. And don’t forget the warp drive and transporters.
The episodes depict humanity mostly at its best, with the crew of the USS Enterprise exploring the galaxy and helping out in emergencies. The crew was really into universal peace but always ready to open up a can of whoop-ass to save the ship or a planet. They exemplified the concept of peace through strength. All were trained for hand-to-hand combat and Lt. Commander Spock (the ship’s science officer) could neutralize most adversaries with a pinch of the shoulder.
All members of Star Fleet were supposed to observe the “prime directive,” which forbade the staff from “interfering with the natural development of alien civilizations.” But like all directives, there are exceptions, such as when the Enterprise visited a region in space where two different civilizations were so advanced they no longer waged war in the conventional sense (“A Taste of Armageddon,” season 1, episode 23). Warring factions used computers to send virtual bombs to the enemy's city and the citizens in the virtual blast zone had to report to “disintegration chambers,” which they did without question. No infrastructure was damaged. War was sanitized. Artificial Intelligence ran the show. The overall culture and infrastructure of the planets was preserved.
Of course, Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock ignored the prime directive in this circumstance and blew up the disintegration chambers and the computers that calculated the war, forcing the opponents to talk peace or fight for real. Mankind 1, Artificial Intelligence 0.
The early warning signs about AI were everywhere in those early shows. In season 2, episode 8’s “I, Mudd,” an Enterprise landing party beamed down to a planet full of beautiful, willing female androids and one android dude named "Norman” who coordinated the 200,000 stunning feminine droids.
The androids were at first supposed to help out around the planet but after studying the people they served, they changed their minds and planned to head out into space to bring civility to the out-of-control human race. They were going to teach those humans a lesson.
The only human on the planet before the Enterprise showed up was a swashbuckling space scalawag named “Harcourt Fenton Mudd.” The androids built him a replica of his wife which he could turn on for fun. She would spring to life in her glass enclosure, raise a finger and ferociously nag Harry until he yelled, “SHUT UP!” Then she would shut down.
Even though Mudd had it all, he wanted off the planet and assisted the androids in capturing Kirk’s starship. The Enterprise crew members were wooed by the allure of the compliant robot chicks; even Lt. Uhura was swooning over the idea of her immortal mind working inside a never-aging body.
Immortality. A better life though AI.
As usual, humanity's path had been foreseen by scriptwriters from “Star Trek.” And now we need them back to resolve the writer's strike as humanity is at a crossroads with AI. Once it gets completely out of the bag, what are we going to do?
Kirk came up with the brilliant idea of throwing Norman off by spouting wild, illogical commentary. He suggested to Norman that everything Mudd said was a lie. And then Mudd, who ended up having to assist Kirk and crew, chimed in, “I'm lying.” That blew the electronic mind of Normal. Smoke came out of his ears, shutting down the entire android enterprise.
Of course, Spock reprogrammed Norman and his gang to return to the benign tasks of running the planet. The Enterprise left Mudd on the planet with 500 sparkling new robots of his former wife, Stella — droids that he couldn't turn off.