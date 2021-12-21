Winter Solstice. Shortest day and longest night. It's really one of my favorite days because after today the dark is slowly replaced by more and more light, and by February, I can smell spring. But winter is just starting and won't end until March 20.
But today — Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8:59 a.m. MST — is the winter solstice, or hiemal solstice, hibernal solstice or brumal solstice. We are tilted as far away to the sun as we get for the year. The noon sun is low in the sky. The sun is so low that when you walk outside at noon, it will be your longest noontime shadow of the year. If you make your shadow dance and gyrate during this time people might think you are nuts, but more likely they will think you have spiritual knowledge. And a select few may drop their inhibitions and start dancing and gyrating too, creating a new, festive tradition.
Everything's opposites these days. You probably noticed. It's personal for everyone. We have our unique “opposites” experience, each one equal and opposite, like the science guy says. Some of it's good and some of it's bad.
Take my dog Chooch. He's small and I'm much bigger. I can smell a little. He smells a lot. I give orders. He ignores them. He goes outside. I mostly go inside. He gets belly rubs. I give them. Despite our being almost completely opposite, we stick together. Friends forever. Nothing lasts forever.
We live in a nation — nay a world — of opposites.
Cities. Towns. Urban. Rural. Voters have spoken. The election was stolen. Hospitals are full. Fire Fauci. Can't change the atmosphere. Burning Amazon. Black lives matter. All lives matter. Priest. Pedophile.
In nature, as in human nature, you find equal opposites everywhere you look.
Hottest year ever. Eleven below zero. Flood. Drought. Insect extinctions. Locusts. Mouse. Snake. Emergency. Business as usual.
When the moon lines up right in front of the sun, you get a solar eclipse. Night time in the daytime.
As we swing past the solstice, I'm reminded that this is the most opposite time of year. Shortest day. Longest night. Peace. War. Trust. Verify. Skis. Snowshoes. Blue ice. Powder. Come together. Social distance. Smart. Phone.
There is nothing new under the sun. Stonehenge was all about the solstice. The Great Trilithon faces outward from the monument center. At the moment of the solstice sunset, he gets direct sun on his big, flat face. They did it on purpose! Archeologists found human bones there from 3,000 BC.
Yes, Stonehenge is old but the Welsh got going earlier, celebrating “Alban Arthan” (or the Light of Winter) in a temple in Ireland that dates back to at least 3200 B.C. This is thought to be the oldest seasonal festival of humankind. On the solstice sunrise an inner chamber is flooded with sunlight, renewing the life force of spirits and the souls of the dead. Creepy but cool.
Even though Iran is on the other side of the world, they have, since ancient times, celebrated “Shabe Chelleh.” Iran is vilified by western nations, but people are people. In Iran today, families are gathering at the elder's house to eat, drink, dance and recite poems. They serve nuts. We are nuts.
Those sophisticated, spiritual Scandinavians have a ritual of bringing a Yule log into the fire hearth in honor of their god, Thor. The log is not allowed to burn all the way down, and a piece is set aside for good luck and to be used to start the following year's fire. French peasants would put some Yule ashes under their beds thinking that it would protect their houses from thunder and lightning. It's amazing what people will believe.
We have our traditions. Good Friday. Black Friday. Supply chain. Plastic junk.
I guess it's important to face these opposites, hoping to find balance. Discover comfort in the pose, even when it hurts. Remember the ups and forget the downs. And as this terribly long night grudgingly dissolves back into day, I'm hoping that you find balance in your opposites.
It's an ongoing project you take a day at a time.
Steve Skinner wishes you well wishes in the wishing well. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.