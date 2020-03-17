Hello from Mexico. Yes I am on “vacation” and it’s been a hell of a week. I just spent the first stage of my trip exploring the symptoms of possible COVID-19. Body aches slipped into a sore throat, then nose explosion followed by the fiercest cough I’ve ever endured. Yesterday I rose like a phoenix from the flames and today I feel relatively great.
Yes I have been quarantining as best I can and social distancing otherwise. There are no tests available here and I probably would not have qualified anyway. I don’t get sick often and I rode it out like a champ. I know this may seem odd, but I hope I got it, survived it and am now immune to it. I may never know.
Can I test later to see if I had it? Do I have antibodies that could benefit others? Am I contagious even though my symptoms are essentially gone?
Of course I will continue to use caution and respect. No getting into tight spaces with other fragile humans. No flinging droplets. Wiping down with the bleach wipes. Going fast on the rental scooter and baking away in the hot sun and swimming in the blue ocean at least six feet from any octopuses.
Most of Mexico does not embrace the protocols or fear the virus. Concerts and sporting events are going full blast, people are not distancing and face touching and hugging and handshaking continue unabated. It’s all about the tourist dollars because that’s the heart of the livelihood.
Google search the Mexico government response to COVID-19 and you will find an unwillingness to acknowledge any potential dire consequences. When I left the USA I saw the same attitude. My parking shuttle driver called it a media hoax and packed that bus to its limit. I tried to keep him from handling my bag but he was quick and touched almost everyone’s luggage. Touch means tips.
I was doing my best to be hyper-vigilant at the Mexican bus station. Once you start looking out, basic violations become apparent. The lady at the popcorn machine made a fresh batch, which smelled fantastic, but then she dipped right in with her hands and sampled a few bites. Yikes! Then she bagged some up and even took another sample right out of one of the bags she was selling. Then her friend came over and sampled out of the popper. I noticed her friend sweating profusely and yes, touching her face.
The tourists were no better. Some were coughing and getting way too close. The ticket checker looked great in his shirt and tie, but he was coughing too and handling everyone’s tickets and/or cellphones. No one noticed. It’s business as usual here. Todo bien.
Interestingly, there are very few Americans among the tourists. I hear a lot of Spanish but plenty of German and even some French. Americans are in the minority, which is fine with me.
The locals here are mostly getting through another day. In Tulum, the construction economy has exploded and glistening gated condos have risen right next to extremely dilapidated local huts. There’s trash in the streets, sewers systems are overtaxed and smoke from trash fires is common. Men are working long days constructing exclusive retreats for people way above their pay scale.
The economy is propped up on luring people from far away into these tranquil retreats for yoga, massages and new age consuming. Looking into it reveals that this area was once admired as an environmentally sensitive vacation spot but that is now overwhelmed by the popularity of it all. Trash is piling up in a jungle landfill and the municipal sewer system is not up to the task. Recycling? Not happening. I’m not complaining, just noticing.
I know this may be unpopular to say but in many places mankind has been less than mindful of his effect on the environment. Hiding the problems behind gates covered in electric fencing may not be sustainable. Not in Mexico, Africa or the U.S. Nature may shake most of us off if we don’t proceed with care and respect for everyone and everything. Business as usual could lead to disaster.
We may have to change.
Steve Skinner wishes you well and won't return until given the all clear by the Trump administration.