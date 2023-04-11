Trains are getting longer. According to a new report from ProPublica, new efficiency goals associated with something called “precision scheduled railroading” are pushing rail-freight companies to deploy longer trains, utilizing fewer inspections from less staff.
The article states, “Their rushed workers are stringing together trains that stretch for 2 or even 3 miles, sometimes without regard for the delicate physics of keeping heavy, often combustible tanker cars from jumping off the tracks.”
Yikes!
This, of course, has serious implications for the millions of people relying on the Colorado River. I have written about the potential for a local rail disaster several times over the years, and this new practice has me more concerned than ever. I live within a mile of the tracks along the Colorado River. I can hear the charming train whistles from my pillow. I work within a half-mile of the tracks and can see the oil canisters going by every day.
A new effort to bring more oil down the tracks along the Colorado River is known as the Uinta Basin Railway Project. Some local protest has happened and now Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse are scrambling to stop the project in its tracks.
The bottom line on the project is that it would greatly increase the amount of crude oil transported along the Colorado River through the state of Colorado. Some of this oil would be sold to other countries for profit, showing America puts cash over safety.
Just like other toxic industries, rail companies put a lot of money into lobbying and supporting lawmakers who are only too happy to do their bidding. In 2017, U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, fought hard to scuttle safety-braking regulations and celebrated when the Obama-era regulation was shot down by the Trump administration.
A 2017 press release from Thune's office stated, “Repealing this rule puts sound science and careful study by the independent National Academies of Sciences and Government Accountability Office over flawed guesswork the department used in 2015. While new technologies offer potential improvement to railroad safety, regulators have a responsibility to fairly evaluate effectiveness and avoid arbitrarily mandating new requirements. I applaud the department’s new leadership for reacting appropriately to the findings of independent experts and fixing a mistake.”
The headline on an article published by the Intercept last month said it all: “Years Before East Palestine Disaster, Congressional Allies of the Rail Industry Intervened to Block Safety Regulations: Records show an all-out push to delay and repeal train safety regulations.”
Thanks, guys.
The article said Thune is “one of the largest recipients of railroad corporation campaign donations in Congress.”
Business as usual.
All this news came on the heels of a major accident of an oil freight train operated by Norfolk Southern Railway in East Palestine, Ohio, in February. In that accident, the town was evacuated and a canister of vinyl chloride was torched in a spectacular controlled burn. Residents within a mile of the tracks were evacuated and many complained of health issues following the spill and fire. It can happen here.
So now we have the potential of more trains and longer trains coming through fragile ecosystems in our state.
I know what you are thinking. Yes, I drive a car and use fossil fuels. But I respect and conserve fuel whenever I can.
Go to the airport, the liquor store, the bank, the post office, the grocery store or walk any neighborhood and you will see cars and trucks left unattended and idling. Idling to warm up. Idling to run the air conditioning. Idling out of pure laziness. We are watching “American Idle” everywhere, all the time. First responders are idling. Soccer moms are idling. Gas prices are up. Let's go Brandon, right?
I'm hoping our state lawmakers can slam the brakes on the Uinta Basin Railway Project. And I encourage everyone to be more “conservative” when it comes to burning this volatile, precious resource.
