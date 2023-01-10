Forget resolutions. I’m basing my 2023 life on what is advertised to me. Why else would companies go hard at it if they didn't want me to have it?
Those of us who take in some news from National Public Radio will know the word “gastroenterologists” pretty well by now. These digestive doctors have spent more than 20 years developing products to keep us moving and they are spending a lot of money on NPR to get us to take it. The stiff NPR sponsorship messages are read robotically to sound as though they are not advertising.
Apparently we all need Metamucil, a product designed to “trap and remove waste from the digestive system.” I always thought God designed the digestive system to trap and remove my waste. Did he make a mistake?
According to the official Metamucil website, “On average, it takes about seven apples, nine cups of carrots, nine bananas or 13 cups of broccoli to reach the recommended amount of fiber Americans from 18 to 50 years old should consume each day.”
Apparently a daily dose of these super fiber pills will replace the need for all those other sources of fiber. You thought broccoli was nature’s broom? We apparently need nature’s grain harvester.
I’m afraid of what’s going to happen when I switch from a few berries and bananas and the occasional broccoli stalk to taking the equivalent of seven apples, nine cups of carrots, nine bananas or 13 cups of broccoli each day. In addition to becoming ultra “regular” I expect to shed the pounds and fast.
And yes, it is designed for daily use.
Let’s look under the hood, shall we? The active ingredient that traps and removes is psyllium.
Verywellhealth.com points out that, “as psyllium makes its way down your digestive tract, it absorbs water in the intestines, swells, and contributes to the formation of a gel-like stool that's soft and easy to pass.”
No better way to say that and if you are talking about trapping and removing waste, that needs to be said.
It’s funny how public radio underwriting does not require underwriting sponsors to list the side effects like commercial advertising does. As usual, I’m here to help.
First, Jennifer Lefton, MS, RD/N, CNSC, FAND, warns that you should consult your physician before kicking off a regimen of trapping and removing. If you, like me, don’t want to add a pill to be taken every day for life, think twice! Even though the trapping and removing can help, it can also cause an allergic reaction for some like hives, chapping, barfing and trouble swallowing. And, if you are taking meds for certain conditions, trapping and removing can interact with several medications and decrease their effectiveness.
According to Wikipedia, “Allergy to psyllium is common in workers frequently exposed to the substance.”
And it all sounds so neat and simple on Morning Edition.
I’ve also heard a lot about C3 AI. This company partnered with Microsoft and according to their relentless NPR underwriting campaign the software uses artificial intelligence to help solve “previously unsolvable business problems.”
I don’t know about you but that’s a big relief to me. What’s the downside? I’m glad you asked. C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel was interviewed live on Fox Business “Countdown to the Closing Bell,” where he said that job elimination, privacy and cybersecurity issues will need a close look as AI grows.
I studied marketing in college. I would wager that one company wants a whole bunch of us to spend a little money to take a pill every day and the other wants very high-end corporate chiefs to use their product to streamline big business to make the suits a lot more money. One company wants a little bit every day and the other wants big chunks at a time.
We ran out of time but I was hoping to highlight the GMC Silverado, which is good for driving on the beach and conquering the great outdoors. Reach me at moogzuki@gmail.com.