In September of 2019, local youth went to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and Basalt Town Council insisting on urgent action to respond to the climate emergency. Both entities responded with promises to take action and started by declaring the state of the climate an emergency.
Despite Basalt declaring the emergency, in my opinion the town's 2020 budget did not reflect an emergency response. It only had one action item concerning climate at the bottom of the budget that read, “Provide climate leadership through strategic investment while being a model for other small towns.”
Here we are in 2023, and finally the wheels of change are starting to turn. It's probably way too little, way too late but Basalt's downtown redevelopment plan includes the installation of five small solar installations at a cost of $1.1 million.
Basalt High School is getting a 150-kilowatt system. I have felt for a long time that every school should be a green building with renewable energy and food production and classes that teach solar and local food production. Basalt is getting solar! I'm sure that the student activists from 2019 are pleased to see something happening in their home town at their school. I know I am.
This is to be applauded. It's not a solution but an acknowledgement that something must be done, and this is a baby step to investing in the future. I was highly critical of Basalt's response to this self-declared emergency and contend that radical action is required, but this is good. Thank you, Basalt.
Of course skeptics are lurking. A recent letter to the editor criticized the project because the financial return on investment will take 33 years. I say that it's hard to predict the economic return as energy prices keep going up, up, up. Who knows how much electricity will cost in 30 years?
More importantly, the return on investment should consider the implications of drawing energy from the sky instead of burning distant coal or natural gas. The fact that fossil fuels are being withdrawn in favor of clean energy is important. We have to look at other benefits besides financial gain. The hour is getting late.
I know what you are thinking. What are you doing to help? Well I have decided to be part of the solution, and if I can do it, so can many others. A little over a year ago, I installed a 6-kW solar system on top of my 800-square-foot house. Honestly, I didn't do it solely for cash return on investment but because I want to pitch in on climate. Out in my neck of the woods, solar panels are few and far between — but if every place that had the right conditions for solar installed a system, we'd be using a lot less fossil fuel.
My place is all electric. No gas hookup, so solar is making a big difference. I have not paid a utility bill for many months and in just over a year, my house has generated 11.7 megawatt hours of electricity. And, according to the software that monitors my system, the “environmental benefits” include 18,161.3 pounds of CO2 emissions saved and 137 equivalent trees planted. I'm not sure how they arrived at those numbers, but it's way more than I was doing before.
Human activity has already turned up the heat 1.2 degrees Celsius on our way to what is considered a catastrophic tipping point of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the limit that the civilized world agreed to shoot for in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. Not many scientists feel that we will hold the line, so it's probably going to get much worse for the future inhabitants of our Earth. And we are kicking this thing down the road, so our grandkids will probably have to do a lot more than install a few token solar installations to keep things habitable.
Business as usual is leading to disaster. The fossil fuel companies have known for decades what is happening but chose to keep it quiet or, even worse, muddied the waters and cast doubt on the science.
In an article in the Guardian from Jan. 12 titled, “Revealed: Exxon made ‘breathtakingly’ accurate climate predictions in 1970s and ’80s,” it says, “The oil giant Exxon privately ‘predicted global warming correctly and skillfully’ only to then spend decades publicly rubbishing such science in order to protect its core business, new research has found.
“A trove of internal documents and research papers has previously established that Exxon knew of the dangers of global heating from at least the 1970s, with other oil industry bodies knowing of the risk even earlier, from around the 1950s,” the article continues. “They forcefully and successfully mobilized against the science to stymie any action to reduce fossil fuel use.”
Thanks, Exxon. That's what happens when you focus on the return on investment dollars and not the true implications of the bigger picture.
Steve Skinner hopes for and applauds change. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.