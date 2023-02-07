On my walk on Monday morning I saw a train stopped along the tracks directly adjacent to the headwaters of the Colorado River. It was about to travel through Byers Canyon, a spectacular, scenic, 8-mile, steep, rocky canyon carved by the Colorado River. The canyon is constantly changing due to rockfall, which defines the river below. Think of Byers as kind of a mini Glenwood Canyon with a winding highway (U.S. Route 40), the river below and a busy rail line on the opposite side of the road.
The Union Pacific Railroad's Moffat Route traverses Byers. The tracks are exposed and vulnerable in the canyon, a line of wires there to warn of rockfalls, which are a regular thing. Every time I see a long line of oil and hazmat cars chugging through it, I think to myself, “It's only a matter of time.”
A derailment, spill and fire in that area would be a big problem for everyone downstream for miles and miles.
Last Friday, a similar train derailed in northeast Ohio near a town called East Palestine. As of Monday at noon, the fire was still going, there was a 1-mile-radius evacuation zone around the accident and Gov. Mike DeWine's office warned, "Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile.”
The accident apparently happened on a straight stretch of track. Early reports indicate that one of the cars may have had a malfunctioning axle. The wreck included around 50 cars falling off the track. National Transportation Safety Board member Michael Graham said at least 10 of the cars were hazmat cars, five of them carrying vinyl chloride.
It's a big, messy emergency, and it could easily happen along the Glenwood Canyon through Glenwood Springs.
In the U.S. Energy Information Administration Short-Term Energy Outlook, dated January 2023, the agency forecast, “that crude oil production in the United States will average 12.4 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023 and 12.8 million b/d in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 12.3 million b/d set in 2019. In 2022, U.S. crude oil production averaged an estimated 11.9 million b/d.”
Part of this expansion in extraction is planned to be carted through Glenwood Canyon and along the Colorado River. Utah oil producers are turning to rail because their current production plan has been slowed because of air-quality issues.
Roaring Fork Valley residents have been protesting this proposed expansion of oil transport from the Uinta Basin oil fields via the 88-mile Uinta Basin Railway, which will bring more oil trains through Colorado to refineries in Oklahoma and the Gulf Coast.
“We’re concerned about what happens — not if, but when — a derailment occurs, whether that happens in Mesa County along Debeque Canyon or Glenwood Canyon or South Canyon,” said Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes, quoted in a recent edition of the Sopris Sun.
Those tankers we see going by? They could be DOT-111A100W1-specification tank cars, with 263,000-pound gross rail load, carrying up to 27,399 U.S. gallons with a load limit of 196,500 pounds. These rail cars have moved a lot of oil over the years, but when they tip over, derail or run away down the tracks, the results can be deadly and catastrophic.
The list of accidents is but a Google search away. Perhaps the most spectacular was the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, Canada in 2013.
The Wikipedia page for the disaster says that, “an unattended 73-car Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway (MMA) freight train carrying Bakken Formation crude oil rolled down a 1.2% grade and derailed downtown, resulting in the explosion and fire of multiple tank cars. Forty-seven people were killed. More than thirty buildings in Lac-Mégantic's town centre, roughly half of the downtown area, were destroyed, and all but three of the thirty-nine remaining buildings had to be demolished due to petroleum contamination of the townsite. Initial newspaper reports described a 1km (0.6-mile) blast radius.”
I respect and admire the rail workers that I see out there doing their best to maintain safety and performance on our regional tracks. I also respect that accidents happen, and when they do with this kind of transport, the results are often catastrophic. I respect science and know that we all must wean ourselves from fossil fuels and at least conserve as much as possible while the transition gains momentum. We have a long way to go.
