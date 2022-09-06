I was going to write a column about reclaiming the flag. Old Glory is flying in front of my house right now. All this year, I have flown the flag. I can't let patriotism be hijacked by deranged lunatics.
My dad was a veteran. My uncle had a Purple Heart medal for being wounded in combat. I come from a military family. Veterans are issued a big, beautiful flag when they pass on. Patriots put love of country first.
People who stormed the Capitol and attacked the police with American flags on pointed spears are not heroes, they're hatriots. We just passed the five-year anniversary of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That's an event that sticks in my mind as the beginning of our descent into ultra-divisive madness. When Trump said there were “good people on both sides,” I knew that he was more than a bumbling moron.
One young fool at the rally made a decision: death. Death by car. Death, head-on. Fast death. Famous killer. The only power he had was the power that was handed to him, like so many other young American kids. This hatriot had access to a fast car, weapons, freedom of speech, freedom of movement and freedom to believe, believe, believe. Like so many of us, he ultimately had the freedom to do whatever he wanted, however bad that may be.
Heather Heyer was in his way. Her crime was standing in the wrong place at the wrong time with the right message. She was walking a crowded street in Charlottesville, peacefully chanting, “No place for hate” to a group of misguided, maniacal haters who felt umbrage, outrage, righteous anger and self entitlement.
“Alt-right” demonstrators were protesting the planned removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-demonstrators were protesting, too.
The seas parted in front of Heather and the car came roaring in, a 4,226-pound Dodge Challenger, pedal to the metal. The front end of the speeding car rammed Heather and 19 others before backing away and escaping in a hurry. Heather Heyer died.
That could have been me standing there, my daughter or my friend. Maybe it could have been you, your daughter or your friend. Heather Heyer died for the rest of us. She died saying what so many of us think when confronted by racist hate. She said, “No way!”
Heather could have taken her kid out for a day of birdwatching in Shenandoah National Park. She could have been strolling the peaceful grounds of Monticello, home of Thomas Jefferson's former living quarters. Instead, Heather and a crowd of her neighbors spent that day responding to an urgent situation in their neighborhood.
"If you knew Heather, you would know that she loves everyone and all she wants is equality for everyone, no matter who you love, no matter what color you are," her close friend Marissa Blair said in the aftermath.
Frankly I was shocked seeing these hate groups all in one place. Where were their mothers? Which country were they defending? Why were they carrying weapons and torches? And why in the world were they so angry? They already had everything in the world a racial supremacist could want.
Our great country allows people the freedom to be righteous fools. That was on display in Charlottesville. As common sense flies backwards in this new political wind, we must once again fight for civil rights, women's rights, environmental justice, peace and civility.
We will all have to take up our “No Place for Hate” signs and stand on the street, vulnerable fodder for the loose cannons of free, angry young men. Going out there means that we, too, are ready to die.
Thank you Heather Heyer for taking one for the team. Thank you to the 19 others who fell beneath the wheels on that Saturday. Thanks to those who changed their plans that day, deciding to stand together with one voice against the fiercely senseless and shrill voices of hate.
To say Heather Heyer was a mother of two and a professional and a caring active member of her community does not scratch the surface of who she was. She deserves to be remembered.
"This is our city. We work here. We live here. And we didn't want neo-Nazis and alt-right and racists to come into our city and think they could spread freely their hate, and their bigotry and their racism. We wanted to let them know that we were about love, that we would overpower them. ... We were peacefully protesting and we were just standing up for what we believe in. ... And that's what Heather stood for. That's why she was out there, that's why we were out there," Blair said on CNN.
After the rally, there were rallies and protests in Seattle, Washington. In the background on the corner of the street stood a man with his elementary-school-aged daughter. They were standing there for you and me. They were sitting ducks.
