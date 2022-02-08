Once again Aspen and Snowmass are the places to be. Gay Ski Week. X Games. And now we host the largest and oldest event for Black ski enthusiasts: the Black Ski Summit presented by the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS). This year roughly 1,000 skiers and snowboarders from all over the world from 77 different clubs are here to add some sparkle to the slopes and bars and restaurants.
The last summit in 2021 had to be held virtually because of the pandemic. How do you do a virtual ski summit? I have no idea — but more than 600 people participated.
This is not the first rodeo for the NBS. The nonprofit organization started in 1973 and has over 10,000 members, making it one of the largest ski clubs in the world. Like all great Aspen events, the Black Ski Summit is a fundraiser. Proceeds benefit NBS efforts to raise gifted young Black people onto international podiums. At the core of their mission is an Olympic Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support for “exceptional athletes of color who excel in winter sports.” The funds help provide Olympic and international opportunities to promising young athletes.
There are lots of glass ceilings being broken these days and winter sports represent another one where there is much room for growth, diversity and talent to fly and shine. On Monday I heard NBS President Henri Rivers talking on Aspen Public Radio about how inclusion and diversity will strengthen America's competitive winter sports offerings.
There's a long way to go. In this year's Winter Olympic Games, there are a few — way too few — Black athletes. Speedskater Maame Biney is an immigrant from Ghana competing in her second Olympics. Thankfully, bobsledding phenom Elana Meyers Taylor will be out of quarantine in time to compete on Feb. 12. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to carry our flag in the opening ceremonies. Bobsledding and skating seem to be the arenas opening up to Black athletes, but thanks to the efforts of NBS, we could see more Black skiers and boarders in future competitions.
Speed knows no color. On snow it’s about gravity, strength, grace, daring, vision and of course really expensive equipment and lift tickets and coaching. We have all of that here for you.
According to research by the Snowsports Industry of America (SIA), participation across winter sports by ethnicity has remained flat for Asians (7.7%) and whites (67.5%), decreased by 0.5% for Blacks (9.2%) and increased by 0.4% for Hispanics (14%). There's work to be done, and industry leaders understand that if they are going to thrive there needs to be more inclusion.
“Participation is a critical data point for our industry. [There is a] need to build a more inclusive winter community,” says Maria McNulty, SIA COO.
It's all about access and financial support. As we all know, winter sports are expensive. Facilities, equipment, coaching and snow are hard to come by in many parts of our country. When was the last time you visited a local bobsledding track? We don't even have one of those here.
If you are visiting Aspen, dear brothers and sisters, I am here to let you know that your timing could not be better. You brought the bluebird Colorado sunshine with you and the weather is going to be sweet all week. Yes, we always need snow, but spring-like conditions are perfect for picnics, racing, playing and partying outside. We have sunshine on tap all week with predicted highs in the upper 30s.
Many of you will discover that skiing at our local areas is like visiting heaven, when you are coming from any of the East Coast ski areas. I cut my teeth on the black ice of many of the small and slick mountains like Gunstock, Waterville Valley and Cannon. Skiing back east makes you tougher, stronger and colder. The East Coast snowpack gets hard and icy and challenges your abilities to the limits. If you can ski fast on East Coast conditions, you will absolutely fly down the soft, forgiving snow we have here now. It’s like swinging two bats before you get to the batting cage. Skiing here is light and easy — and some of us take it for granted how sweet it is.
We are really psyched that (more) Black skiers are here. Aspen does best when we have a steady influx of enthusiastic athletes and partygoers to get in on the fun, so welcome one, welcome all.
Steve Skinner fully expects to be passed by Black skiers this week. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.