My dog Chooch is not exactly sure what's going on but he knows something is up. We are taking more walks, often off leash, as traffic has slowed and we are not running into many people out on the street at night.
We mountain people are lucky to have a cosmic light show going in the sky every night. If you are reading this on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, you will see a very bright light in the sky tonight. It's called the moon and it's full. In a way that big fat moon is light pollution, causing many of the other wonders up there to be obscured by reflected sunlight.
Is the moon more than a big chunk of cheese in the sky? Legend has it that our wet brains are affected by the pull of the moon, just like the earth's tides. I know I sometimes have a hard time getting a good night's sleep on nights like tonight. Is it because the gravitational pull of the moon has my juices running in the wrong direction?
On nights like tonight the moon and sun are on opposite sides of the big blue ball. This angle lights up the whole enchilada and that's why the moon is full. Masters of the new age tell us that the sun and moon are also in opposite zodiac signs, making us feel downright emotionally batty. Blame it on the moon.
The same new agers claim that we chill out and become more grateful as the moon wanes, appearing to shrink in the sky. I'm sure we are all looking forward to that.
I love walking under a mantle of stars on a clear Colorado night and the show has been quite nice lately. You can impress your friends and family by pointing out the North Star or Polaris. Once this big smelly moon calms down you can find it by first locating the Big Dipper. Start at the base of the outer part of the dipper and follow the star at the lip and it will lead you right to the North Star. When you find the North Star you will know where you are.
According to space.com the North Star is more accurate than any compass.
“A compass is subject to periodic variations and can only show you the direction of the lines of the strongest magnetic force for a particular spot and for a particular time,” they say in an article by Joe Rao.
Here's the deal: If you are in the Northern Hemisphere and you find Polaris and walk north, the star appears to rise in the sky. If you head south it looks like it's going down. If you are relying on this for navigation it's probably the end of the world, but I suppose if you get lost in the woods and want to go north or south I may have just saved you.
Planet-wise, Venus is putting on a show as the brightest evening “star” in the sky right now. Just look for the brightest light in the sky besides the moon and you've landed on Venus.
When the moon calms down you can sometimes catch the International Space Station hurtling by. Like when you see a satellite going by, the space station is moving. If it's brighter than any star and going much faster than a satellite, you found the station. A close inspection reveals that it looks like a little set of barbells zinging by.
If you want to see the space station you can go to spotthestation.nasa.gov and find sighting opportunities. It's marvelous to think of dinky, little humans in the streaking canister. Wave as it passes. They have some good cameras and you never know — they could wave back.
If you don't mind getting up early, watching the predawn sky can be quite rewarding. Coming up next week the moon's path will lead you right by Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. And about one hour after sunset the moon and a glittery Venus do a little dance, without getting too close (social distancing) but being close enough to know they are more than friends.