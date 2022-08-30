Welcome to the greater Colorado area. If you are seeking wildlife and are hunting for brown trout, read on because they are everywhere.
Is it just me or have many once-lovely outdoor places been turned into cesspools reflecting our worst potential? Everywhere I turn, I discover alarming accumulations of human feces and shameful etiquette. I'm not sure what's happening, but this year — more than I can remember in previous years — people are dropping brown trout and tissue fishes willy-nilly.
I recently wrote about a fabulous mushroom hunting expedition on a pretty popular trail in the woods. My guide was excited to show me to a spot where she had been picking some delectable edibles. We veered off the trail by the creek and were greeted by a real freaking mess. The trailhead was not a quarter-mile away. Horrid!
I recently led a two-night float trip on the Colorado River from Loma, Colorado, to the Westwater Ranger station in western Utah. This is by no means a wilderness experience, but it can be magical. I have many fond memories of splashy good times under the sun in the mellow desert river canyons. It's a special place.
Dramatic rock formations of sandstone and schist loom over sage, sand and cedar, cleaved by a dark, brooding river — a backdrop you don't see every day. The riverway is worthy of reverence and stewardship. Yet I increasingly encounter knuckleheads, neglect and lamentable abuse.
On the trip, I rowed my yellow cataraft, “Big Bird,” into Beaver Tail 2 camp only to find a group of experienced boaters (some were guides) having lunch at my reserved camp. No biggie. I pulled a load of gear up from the boat and witnessed one of their ranks, standing with his back to the crowd, urinating in the camp. I immediately talked to their trip leader, who paddled his fellow paddler, but it was too late.
These camps get a lot of use. If everyone pulled up and took a leak in camp, it would ruin the little patch of paradise. River runners are supposed to pee in the river. Otherwise camps stink and attract vermin.
The next morning, I floated the kids down to Fault Line 2 camp to take a little hike. The sandstone cliff bends down into a fault in the Earth, making it possible to walk up the smooth, curved faulted rock right up to the top layer of sandstone. Neat!
I rowed Big Bird to shore at the wooden signpost. There was a rustling in the bushes. People were behind the bank of shrubs. I heard hushed voices and shuffling feet up at the camp.
I jumped ashore and saw about 15 young campers scrambling a beeline for their boats which were moored just downstream. They were running with coolers and large trash bags, looking over their shoulders, like thieves running down an alley after ripping off the laundromat.
I suppose they thought I was a ranger. I do look like one sometimes.
Maybe the retreating party didn't have a permit. Perhaps they forgot their toilet. I encountered a fire smoldering on the bare ground and piles of food waste and miscellaneous bodily fluids. Tissue fishes? You guessed it.
No wonder they ran off. If I were a ranger, they'd be doing hard time right now.
That afternoon, when Big Bird eased up to the coveted Black Rocks 5 camp, there was a large group of preteen boys playing, on their boats, on the beach and in the water. The dads were counting kids and getting the boats ready to shove off.
There were traces of accidents from breakfast and dinner and snacks like chips and goldfish. The beach was infested with ants. Dozens of Capri Suns, sodas and snacks had been innocently spilled and poured onto the precious beach.
The ants were having a holiday. I thought they were going to carry me off when I scraped up the cookie crumbs.
I recently ran Westwater Canyon on the Colorado with a couple of friends. This area is strictly permitted, with plenty of adult supervision and rules. The whitewater is challenging and most people who go down there are serious boaters.
We pulled into the eddy at the camp known as Upper Cougar. Walking up the steep beach to the upper camping pod, I discovered four fresh brown trout capped with still-crisp tissue fishes. Shocking!
I'm told that commercial trips now stop at Upper Cougar for lunch. Their customers may be looking for a place to go and not know what the options are. This river corridor is a spectacular slice of heaven. It's also a tourist attraction without a bathroom. The customers might not know better — it's up to the guides and the company. I have also heard of private boaters who did not want to use rented toilets for fear of having to clean up after themselves.
What's going on? People are spoiled and uninformed. Permitting agencies are understaffed. Commercial boating customers and the general public are not getting the message on how to behave.
Steve Skinner sees this happening all over the high country. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.