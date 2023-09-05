There's a new go-to word on the scene that is roaring to the forefront of punditry and pageantry. Which word, you ask? “Yes” is my answer. “Which” is the word which is racing to number one.
The old standby words and phrases are still actively flourishing, and expressions like “at the end of the day” may never die. Politicians love to say “at the end of the day,” and you will often hear it repeated in the course of a single short interview. “Does that make sense?” is another one the politicians and bureaucrats love; it sounds like they are trying to be helpful but in truth, it’s a back-door route to condescension.
For a long time, the go-to words were, “of course.” Not many words raise you right to the top of the heap like “of course,” especially if using “of course” is absurd, of course.
Let's say that you are discussing politics in Zanzibar and you say something like, “Since the early ’90s, the politics of the archipelago have been marked by repeated clashes between Chama Cha Mapinduzi and the Civic United Front.”
You are already sounding pretty smart, right?
But, if you put an “of course” in there, you can make people feel dumb because they don’t already know what you are of coursing.
“Of course since the early ’90s, the politics of the archipelago have been marked by repeated clashes between Chama Cha Mapinduzi and the Civic United Front.”
The “of course” makes all the difference, yes?
Of course, “of course” is ubiquitous now, an easy-rolling part of the American media vernacular. And if you listen very hard, you will still hear people of coursing all over the place.
But “which” is taking over. It is a beautiful filler in which you will sound smarter every single time you use it, even though it rarely or never needs to be in there.
And as a filler, “which” is extremely versatile. There’s, “in which,” of course. But you can put almost anything before or after it and your perceived IQ goes soaring.
There's, “by which,” “with which,” “of which,” “for which,” “to which,” “and which,” and “as which.” And then of course you can add stuff to the back end with expressions like “which by,” “which for,” “which as” and whatever. There are so many possibilities in which you can use expressions like “for which” with which to make you sound snappy and smart. Now that I've pointed it out to you you may find yourself using it and/or noticing it when you see and hear it.
I was listening to Marketplace on Aspen Public Radio last Wednesday and noticed that host Kai Ryssdal used “by which,” and “for which,” sequentially in the same sentence in his closing remarks. Masterful use of the which word, of course. Kai is a very smart guy for whom I have a lot of respect and admiration. When he jumped onboard the which train with both feet running I knew the infection was real and widespread.
In all honesty, at the end of the day, “which” is like a breath of fresh air … just to have something new in which to deploy to fill space with words which by so using makes us sound professorial.
Which is the magical word that no one needs but so many are using. It's the new crutch, which by using in all its configurations, becomes a wonderful companion to the other crutches like “of course,” “at the end of the day,” oh, and “right,” right?
You can add the question, “right?” to the end of almost any proclamation to engage the listener and make them feel like agreeing with you.