You’d think that with the entire country seized up in a COVID-19 lockdown that the roads would be in good shape, but, as usual they are wasted. On Monday, I-70 was closed near Vail Pass for “winter maintenance operations.” Highway 82 has been all white-knuckle driving for at least a week.
Despite the countless improvements made to Highway 82 over the last 30 years, “Killer 82” remains a dangerous track with Aspen as the grand prize for people headed that way. For as long as I can remember, getting in and out of Aspen, especially in winter, has been an absolute shit show.
Even when I’m not in the valley I get the Pitkin County alerts, mostly about roads, lately about accidents and ice through Snowmass Canyon. If you have not signed up for the Pitkin County alert system, what are you waiting for? It’s the best in the business and it’s free. Messages about fire evacuations, avalanche control and road issues can be lighting up your screen, too.
Highway 82 is never boring. Every inch of the 85.3-mile road is worthy of our most attentive driving. Still, lots of folks are texting, drinking coffee, eating and putting on makeup with one hand on the wheel while going 70. Some do all that at once … even while driving a semi or dump truck. There’s danger at every turn. You don’t have to live here long before you lose a friend or acquaintance to the road.
When you mix up more than 25,000 cars, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles and police cruisers coming over the Maroon Creek Bridge into Aspen every day, there are bound to be accidents. Logging trucks and Highway 82 are a lousy mix but you see them out there. I shudder every time I pass within 20 feet of one of those fully loaded monsters.
Being stopped at the light at the Catherine Store or the intersection of Highway 133, you can feel like a sitting duck. It’s probably as dangerous to be stopped there as it is to be blasting down Snowmass Canyon while texting.
In decades past, Highway 82 was two lanes and went right through Basalt. When someone proposed the Basalt Bypass, people cried out that Basalt would die without the highway running through town. I am here to testify that the bypass was one of the best things to ever happen to Basalt. You still can’t find a parking spot but at least you can breathe.
There’s no good way to bypass Aspen, so it will always be a source of pain and pollution to an otherwise fine mountain town (Glenwood Springs, too). There is no good way to accommodate all that traffic coming into town every day, either. People have argued about it for years. Even if you had a four lane with a straight shot into town, it’s going to back up with that many vehicles.
The town’s efforts to control the flow have been mostly ineffective. Paid parking hurts the worker-bees most but they still come. Rental agencies at the airport are still renting large SUVs for people to clog up the town. Buses are great but they are not as comfortable as a Range Rover. There’s no parking lot for Aspen Mountain.
Before the highway was four-laned there were a lot of head-on accidents. Even with the four-lane, they somehow still happen. And Independence Pass? You could have armed agents at the gate and semis are still going to go up there and get stuck on the hairpin curves. At 12,095 feet, Independence Pass is the highest paved crossing of the Continental Divide in North America. Some vehicles simply fall off the roadsides up there and plummet for hundreds of feet. Killer 82 continues to live up to its nickname.
In 1992, the Glenwood Canyon Project was completed and the engineering marvel that is I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was opened. It's hard to believe, but safety did improve as a result and there have been fewer accidents. This stretch of road seems to me even more dangerous than Highway 82 through Snowmass Canyon. I refuse to drive in the right lane because there are potholes as big as Volkswagen Beetles around every turn. The left lane is not much better. You’d think that man could create some kind of pavement or runway that would take a beating, but I-70 remains treacherous through the canyon and not just because boulders come flying off the 1,300-foot cliffs. The road itself is challenging for the best drivers with the best equipment.
There are too many people on our roads and they remain insane to my membrane. I’m not worried about me or you. It’s the other guy we have to watch out for.
