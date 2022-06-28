Most people don’t move to the valley to participate in civic engagement, but protest is no stranger to Aspen and the valley. The first protest I remember in Aspen was when city council was set to begin a paid parking program in downtown Aspen.
Before then, you just pulled the van into Aspen and parked almost anywhere. Aspen Mountain was the most prestigious ski area in the country that didn’t have a parking lot. It was like the locals knew, even way back in 1946 when they opened Aspen Mountain, that parking was not worth the investment. The land would be too valuable for development.
The beginning of paid parking in Aspen represented the turning of the tables. The end of an era. The day we yielded Aspen to “the man.” I was working in the office of the Aspen Daily News and got to watch and listen from the office balcony to locals blowing their horns earnestly in protest.
This went on for about 20 minutes. We soon figured out how and where to park for free, which often meant moving the car during the day. The city eventually figured everything out, squeezing away all but the most secret parking spaces. The paid parking protest was a smelly mess.
In 2007, when The Aspen Times asked former Aspen Mayor John Bennett if the paid parking program had worked, he quipped, “If we took away paid parking today, we would know how well it worked.”
Last Sunday, locals rose up again and the turnout was creative and robust. People are busy having fun around here, and when 200 or more people get together for civic engagement, it makes a nice little crowd.
This most recent protest was about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of women’s rights and bodily autonomy. The crowd of mostly women last Sunday looked earnest and lively. Aspen often has some wildly creative protest signs and this was no exception.
“WE DID NOT ENDURE A PLAGUE TO RETURN TO THE DARK AGES,” read one.
“PROTECT MY PIECE OF THE AMERICAN PIE,” another demanded.
The protest went viral and people even pulled over, stopped what they were doing and joined in.
The biggest protest I’ve been to in the valley was the Women’s March in 2017 in Carbondale, where hundreds of valley residents went down Highway 133 and circled the roundabout. There were signs, costumes, babies and lots of activated women and their friends.
Trump had just started making America great, and protesters the world over donned hand-knitted pink hats to protest, among other things, the idea of grabbing women, well, you know where. I still have my hat made by a friend in Carbondale, but I hear that they are out of style now. The reason?
“The sentiment that the pink ‘pussyhat’ excludes and is offensive to transgender women and gender nonbinary people who don't have typical female genitalia and to women of color because their genitals are more likely to be brown than pink,” said an article in the Detroit Free Press.
I hadn’t thought of that. I will go along with the evolution.
Back in 1960, Aspen bard Freddie Fisher had a float in the Winterskol parade. There was an awful drought and Freddie’s bathtub sled had to be pulled behind a jeep. His sign read, “Aspen 1960, the Rape of the Roaring Fork, or who pulled the plug?”
Locals knew then what trans-mountain diversions would do to our rivers. And they protested.
You have to wonder what will be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back, when the reins of power are wrested from an army of orange and white male octogenarians and handed to women. It’s been a man’s world for too long. Even I realize this, and I’m an orange and white octogenarian.
Ladies, if you want it, it’s all yours. Just have mercy on those of us who were your allies.
Steve Skinner got coal-rolled at a George Floyd demonstration. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.