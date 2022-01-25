I have friends that are gluten intolerant. Some have the more common non-celiac gluten sensitivity but I’ve been around some with celiac disease, which is much the same, only worse.
Of course there are experts on social media that say that this gluten stuff is all in the mind of the stuffer but I have seen it in action and I believe it’s real. Why else would anyone eat gluten-free unless they absolutely have to? I love bread.
I like cooking and I thought I’d give my friends some gluten-free cookies. The gluten-free bread recipes I looked at were just too darn complicated. I’m picky about my baked goods and only use the best ingredients. I scored a bag of gluten-free flour, tempted by the packaging which said, “Xanthan gum included for convenience.” Who doesn’t like convenience? Wikipedia says that Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide that has many industrial uses. It’s a thickening agent that apparently sometimes causes bloating and gas. I thought that’s what we were trying to avoid here but I will try anything once.
I mostly followed the directions, but left out about a half cup of sugar. After looking up how to bake with gluten-free ingredients I figured I would try a mix of ingredients that were already effective and tried and true.
Baking at altitude is challenging enough and I was skeptical about working without a net. I mixed up the stuff: gluten-free flour mix with added Xanthan, vegetable shortening, brown sugar, sugar, butter, eggs, salt, vanilla, baking soda, chocolate chips and walnuts.
I like my cookies with chocolate chips and walnuts. Baked walnuts take cookies over the top, providing a creamy nutty crunch that goes great with the chips, the butter and the salt … and milk of course. (Unfortunately, many of my food-allergic friends are staying away from dairy, too).
I rarely, if ever, have tasted a store-bought chocolate chip cookie that is worth its salt. No offense, but they are always undercooked, too sweet and often have too much chocolate and no walnuts. Man, a good cookie needs to have a little snap. None of the droopy, saccharine goo in cellophane that you buy at a convenience store. I grew up with Mom’s homemade tollhouse cookies and they were irresistible every time.
Honestly, I approached the gluten-free project with skepticism and paranoia. After mixing up the products I quickly noticed that the dough was chalky and stiff. They warn you not to eat the raw dough, but when it’s the real thing I can’t resist. I had absolutely no urge to taste my raw gluten-free dough, though, even with the added convenience of Xanthan gum. Whatever.
I preheated the oven to 350 and put my little cookie balls on a baking tray, two inches apart as instructed. The recipe said to go for 10-12 minutes or until the bottoms started to brown. I peeked in after 10 minutes and noticed that the dough looked exactly the same. No wilting down to beautiful disks of perfection. They just stood there, like soldiers in big fluffy hats, guarding the queen.
I let them go another five minutes, then another five. By then they had sagged a little bit but remained stubbornly round. I pulled them out of the oven and put them on a plate to cool. For the next batch I smooshed them into disks and made them smaller, determined to make something tasty.
While the second batch was cooking I went in for a chef’s sample. The dusty cake that I encountered was nothing like a real chocolate chip cookie and the semi-sweet chocolate chips and walnuts could not save these things. They tasted like a bus going by! For the next batch I took my foot off the gas and cooked them a little less, still disappointed by the lack of caramelization as I pulled them out of the oven.
By then I was shaping the third tray with a ton of chalky dough still sitting in my bowl. I cooked off the third batch and had to think. Maybe this is what they are supposed to be like. Maybe this is what people with common non-celiac gluten sensitivity are used to. I tried one with milk. I don’t know about you but a perfect tollhouse cookie dipped in cold milk with a milk chaser is my idea of a good time. Milk couldn’t help my cookies and I stopped cooking. The remaining dough went in the bin but I saved my cookies to test out on my allergic friend.
I presented the plate and asked for a true assessment.
“They're overcooked but otherwise OK” is what I got. She kept them to have with tea but I had a vision of them going into the bin or out to feed the birds where the birds won’t even have them.
Call me old-fashioned but if I can’t eat regular cookies I probably won’t have any, especially if they are made from rice flour, potato starch, pea fiber, tapioca starch and Xanthan gum.
Steve Skinner wants you to send him your best gluten-free recipes. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.