A vixen has moved in next door to me. Although most single men might consider this a good thing, I’m not so sure. Yes she looks over her shoulder at me and blinks her eyes demurely when she sees me looking straight at her from my window. When our eyes lock I feel primal electricity. We are bonding but have yet to meet face to face. I know she’s there and she knows where to find me.
I know she’s taken. Her guy is known as tod, as are all male foxes. He skitters around the sagebrush looking for food for his vixen and kits. She stands sentinel while the little ones scurry about, never getting too far from the vixen. The fox den (foxhole?) is about 30 feet from my front door and there are at least five kits rounding out the foxy family. My new neighbors.
My little shelter dog, “Chooch,” pointed them out to me from behind the safety of the glass door, barking and posturing like a good guard dog. But once outside he stays well clear of the fox family. I don’t know if he’s afraid, uninterested or just naturally repelled by the smell of violets.
According to Wikipedia, red foxes sport two anal sacs lined by sebaceous glands, which open through a single duct. Think of a V-8 with a single exhaust pipe. The anal sacs are fermentation chambers in which gross, sticky stuff is composted into odoriferous compounds. The final chute apparently smells of violets. Who knew?
Red foxes are widely dispersed throughout the world with a firm foothold in the American West. They are in the middle of the food chain, preying on mice, birds, eggs, trash, groundhogs and other smaller vermin. They are preyed upon by coyotes, wolves, mountain lions and at one time, humans.
Foxes are covered in foxy fur and for decades were one of the most trapped and skinned of all the animals. Our Northern Red Foxes have dense, silky fur which makes them desirable to coat makers. What’s really neat is that these animals adjust their fur, getting thick in the winter to protect them from freezing to death in 40-below temperatures.
My secret mountain location could be considered high desert, with lots of sage and rabbit brush and not many trees. A visitor was exploring the vacant lot which is for sale and his big, goofy hound dog did not even notice the fox den. Either those violets are really working or that was one really dumb hound dog.
Like my dog, foxes use urine to mark their territory, so maybe that’s what’s keeping them safe. And like Chooch, the male fox lifts one back leg to pee. And unlike Chooch, fox pee sprays out in front of the fox for precise marking.
I’m discovering that there’s a lot more going on over there than meets the eye. Fox dens can be quite large, usually with two different chambers and an outdoor veranda. The main sleeping chambers can get to over 20 feet long. That’s a fox mansion!
I’m Irish. In Celtic mythology, witches were believed to take the form of foxes and steal precious butter from human larders. Some Native American tribes believe that fox and coyote were co-creators of the world, which makes about as much sense as some of our more modern and popular bread-and-butter religions. Why not the fox and coyote? Native Americans often point out that the fox is deceitful and cunning, taking the coyote’s food. Bad fox.
The fabulous, musical, physical, comedic actor Danny Kaye plays a maladjusted, undercover royal servant in the 1955 film, “The Court Jester.” In one scene he appears as “The Black Fox,” a Robin Hood-type scoundrel who is very crafty indeed. He and his merry band come across a wanted poster offering a reward for the Black Fox, dead or alive.
Danny darts about the forest in tights and a foxy cape, laughing and singing:
“Only the sprightliest sprite, the nimblest elf,
The wickedest old witch or the devil himself
can ever outfox the Fox
(Can ever outfox the fox)
Whenever they try to find me
They find me where I am not
I'm hither and yond, I'm there and gone,
I'm Johnny-not-on-the spot!”
Foxes hide right out in the open. And so far my foxy friends are fine neighbors. And I will let them be — unless they come for my butter.
Steve Skinner likes living in proximity to certain, approved wildlife. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.