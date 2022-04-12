Remember when it was all about skiing? My buddy used to say that a lot, and it always cracked me up. He was making a statement about the changes that were rolling over this little ski town, like tsunami aftershocks.
And when I look back to when I first got to Aspen in 1982, it was indeed all about the skiing for me. I had skied since I was 3 years old. Skiing had become a very important part of my life, and I skied the big mountains in California and explored Utah and Colorado. When I saw Aspen Mountain for the first time, I knew I was home and my restless days of wandering the West for steep spills and cheap thrills were over — at least for a while.
Anything is possible when you are straight out of college and truly on your own. That's the kind of freedom you never get back. Sure, the world was on fire in 1982. I was torn between going into the saving-the-world business and skiing every day in Aspen. Skiing won out.
I didn't realize how good it was at the time. When you are young and barreling through life, you take it a day at a time. The days stretch ahead infinitely. Youth is definitely wasted on young people.
When I got to Aspen, my skiing gelled. I got to know Aspen Mountain by finding every nook and cranny and also by plummeting down my favorite lines on Ridge of Bell, S-1, Kristi and the rest. I skied with good friends and we egged each other on.
There was no Silver Queen Gondola. Town was full of ski bums living in funky housing within stumbling distance of Little Nell (not the hotel). I made sandwiches at the In and Out House for tips, freedom and flexibility. I can still make you an In and Out special in under a minute and I will never forget the recipe for Maui Chicken. The line was always out the door.
Skiing is all about the lines, and that's my favorite part of the sport: choosing a line and using gravity to endorse and promote the dance. Gravity is the force that makes making turns a simple joy. I've always been particularly fond of skiing off kilter and unusual lines. The fall line is always there and sometimes it's fun to exploit irregularities, nibbling at the edges of the fall line, always pulling the string of gravity. Skiing can border on a spiritual experience.
In those days, choosing equipment was simpler. For me, I liked skiing on a pair of 207 giant slalom boards. They carved, were great in bumps, rocked in powder, turned quickly and held steady when it was time to tuck. If I really needed speed I would pull out my fossilized Dynamic VR-17 220 downhill skis and do loops on Golden Horn at Aspen Highlands, riding the poma lift so my skis never stopped moving (no lines) and never left the snow.
Looking back, I was in shape and relatively fearless and enjoyed an unbelievable decades-long run of skiing and snowboarding at Aspen, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass. Not to brag, but there was a lot more snow in those good old days.
I eventually stopped skiing, mostly because I could no longer comfortably wear a ski boot and because the cost of equipment, lifts and lunch felt out of reach.
This year for my birthday, some of my good friends pitched in and bought me a custom-fit set of ski boots and I found myself up on the hill skiing for the first time in a long time. The boots are more comfortable than my walking shoes!
I found myself on some nifty little demo skis and cautiously dipped my toes back in ... dropped into a few pitches ... buzzed through some trees … turned on top of some bumps and popped off some quick, flowing turns.
Like a 1962 Volkswagen Beetle starting after sitting for 20 years under a bridge, skiing started me up. Sense memories turned back on like light switches and I remembered how to do it. Like any other sport, the better you get at skiing the less effort it takes. You never forget how to do it. I will never ski like I used to but it was fun to ski a couple of days and walk away without the need of a toboggan or ski patrol.
It's possible that every single run I've taken is etched upon my subconscious mind, waiting to be unleashed from its encrusted gray, wrinkled fold. If I could undergo some mushroom drug treatment that would return those memories to full-color glory, I'd sign up in a heartbeat.
Yes, Aspen has changed to the point where it's unrecognizable. Gone are many of the wonders and opportunities and residents that made Aspen magic for me. But skiing is still skiing. Gravity is still up there, ready to play with whomever cares to make the effort. The pitches and fall lines lie in wait.
When you're skiing and everything lines up, the rest of this troubled world melts away like warm butter. I'm happy to be reminded of that.
Steve Skinner thinks you should go skiing today, while you still can. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.