Editor:
The biased, liberal media slants opinions for both parties. The daily Trump Derangement Syndrome has been regurgitated over and over to us since before the 2016 election. But now when 44 House Democrats sponsor a lunatic leftist bill that gives illegal aliens more rights than citizens ... not one word from the liberal media. They’re trying to protect the Dems from themselves. Meanwhile they tear down the president at every turn. The liberal goal is a socialist/globalist one-world garden of Eden. And they want to play god in that garden and control you totally from cradle to crypt. Beware the Fourth Estate — it’s devolved into a political propaganda pandemic.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle