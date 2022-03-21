Editor:
The March 15 letter (“Visitor behavior”) from Matty’s mum, Sarah-Jane Johnson, is sickening for our community and yet it has received little response. Even the town/county building policies and Gorsuch Haus sale for Russian money laundering pale in comparison to our children being assaulted on the slopes. Can we do something for this child and our community? Perhaps “I am Matty’s Mum” T-shirts to confirm, at least to one another, that we firmly value our children and our community values? Maybe sell them with proceeds going to AVSC (even if only unofficially). We would need Matty and her mum to approve.
Joe Mason
Aspen