Editor:
I just read Mr. Blumenthal’s column in Friday’s paper (“Where have all the people gone,” Aspen Daily News, July 28). It’s true that a lot of people probably went to Europe. But they’re not there for the whole summer.
I think the real reason that Aspen this year is much quieter is for one reason only — it’s too damn expensive here. I’ve been coming here for years and I find the cost exorbitant. All one has to do compare the restaurant menus and the hotel prices. Why is it one restaurant has a half a chicken board for $37 and another restaurant around the corner has half a chicken for $55?
Should rack of lamb be $92? How about a dish of pasta for $55? I went to dinner the other night and had an ice tea, actually three ice teas. Mostly ice in the glass and the charge was $7 per iced tea. No offense to the restaurant, but it’s water.
I think people are just getting fed up and they’re tired of being taken advantage of.
Moe Tarkinow
The Tarkinow Group Ltd
West Palm Beach, Fla.