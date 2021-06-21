What a difference a year can make in the real estate world. A year ago, at the beginning of June 2020, after three months of virtually no activity in the local real estate market, we started to see early signs of a market recovery after the COVID-19 lockdown. Few people could have predicted the massive demand for Aspen-Snowmass real estate that followed and continues to this moment.
During the 24 months prior to the onset of the COVID lockdown, the average number of monthly residential sales transactions was about 37 closings per month. During the second half of 2020, the average monthly number of closed residential transactions almost tripled to roughly 90 per month, driven by the pandemic migration as people fled major cities in favor of suburban and resort locations around the country to wait out the pandemic. During that same period, we saw record sales volume of over $2.8 billion for the Aspen-Snowmass market recorded in just seven months, from June 2020 through December 2020. At the same time, we saw the existing inventory of available residential properties drop from roughly 500 during the first quarter of 2020 to less than half that number at the end of May 2021.
As we head into the second half of the 2021 real estate season, trends are beginning to emerge that might tell us what’s likely to happen in the local market for the remainder of this year. The story of 2021 so far seems to be a continuation of the healthy demand for Aspen Snowmass real estate. That being said, the market is showing signs of moderating, although at a higher level of activity than we experienced prior to the COVID pandemic. The average monthly recorded sales for 2021 year to date is now about 52, roughly a midpoint between the record set in 2020 and the average for the two years prior. The number of active residential properties currently for sale shows signs of rebounding from a historic low of about 216 at the end of May back in the direction of 300 mid-June. At the same time, there are currently 138 properties under contract — 98 in the Snowmass market and 40 in Aspen — which is similar to the number of transactions we experienced back in mid-summer of 2020.
The average number of days a property stays on the market, or DOM, as an active listing is another good indicator of market activity. Over the past 12 months, the DOM has steadily declined from a high in the low 300s to 185 days at the end of May in Aspen and 108 days in Snowmass. This indicates that even though new properties are coming on the market daily, the demand is still outstripping the supply, with properties being sold days after coming to market.
Another indicator of overall market strength is the relationship between the 270-day moving average of total sales volume versus the 180-day and 90-day moving averages. The 270-day average represents the long-term market trend, while the others represent the current trend in the market. In the summer of 2020, the 90-day and 180-day moving averages exploded above the 270-day moving average — a trend that held until this past January. At that point, the 90-day and 180-day moving averages dropped below the 270-day average, which has been the case throughout 2021. What this indicates is that the overall Aspen-Snowmass real estate market is in a slowing trend.
Although the local market remains strong historically, a slowing trend into the second half of 2021 would be expected due to low inventory. In 2020, the total sales volume in the Aspen-Snowmass market exceeded $3.6 billion, almost twice the volume in 2018 and 2019. If the current level of activity in 2021 continues through the remainder of the year, the total sales volume for 2021 could exceed $2.5 billion, making it one of the strongest real estate years ever. Possible headwinds that could impact our local market in the remainder of the year are national factors such as the end of the pandemic — which was a primary reason people sought refuge in the Aspen-Snowmass area — the reemergence of major cities in states that have reopened like New York, California, Texas and Florida where many of the buyers originated from in the past 12-months, the direction of interest rates and increased inflation which could push interest rates upward. From a dormant real estate market caused by the pandemic a year ago to an explosive market in the past 12 months, what a difference a year makes.
Lori and William Small, CCIM are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.