Every industry in the world has been impacted by technology, including real estate. For instance, as little as 20 years ago, the idea of taking a virtual tour of a home was unheard of. If you were interested in buying a home, you would need to contact a real estate agent, set up a viewing appointment, and go walk through the home for yourself.
During the COVID era, there has been an unprecedented demand for homes in areas like Aspen-Snowmass. Many buyers made offers, went under contract and in some cases closed without ever stepping foot inside the property thanks to technologies such as virtual tours and iPhone videos. Obviously, most people still want to do that before making an offer, but today, high-definition pictures, virtual tours and other advances have changed the way that potential buyers view homes.
In addition to those advances, you’ve probably heard of “iBuying” — referring to “instant buying.” These iBuyers use algorithms to set home prices, which allows them to force their way into the industry around conventional brokers. They also use these systems to end packed open houses and bidding wars.
Essentially, iBuyers are looking for a way to completely revamp the way that real estate has been bought and sold for decades. Whether you’re buying, selling or investing, it’s important that you understand that iBuying is likely here to stay, particularly in major metropolitan areas where real estate markets tend to be more homogenous.
IBuyers are essentially companies that are looking to flip houses. When many people hear about flipping properties, they think of the reality TV shows in which people buy distressed properties, rehab them and then sell them for a profit. IBuyers generally aren’t looking for properties that need work. Since they are large companies, they simply want to buy the home at a discounted price, and then sell it for a profit on thin margins.
According to studies, iBuyers offer around 0.22% less than market value for a property. Why would anyone take less for their home? Because these iBuyers offer an instant deal. Instead of having to list a property with a real estate broker, go through the advertising process and wait for a buyer, people can take a little less to get the deal closed quicker. Also, some sellers look for ways to avoid paying commissions to real estate agents, and iBuyers make that possible. Since there is no listing agent, all of the proceeds from the sale go directly to the seller.
IBuying is a concept that has evolved in the past decade out of the current up-trending real estate market. Obviously, there is no way to declare with complete certainty that any real estate trend is going to last, particularly if there is a real estate correction like the one that took place in 2007 to 2009. However, there are some major players within this area that have the money to cement their position. Companies like Offerpad and Opendoor are both successful companies that have the kind of financial assets necessary to keep themselves in the space. However, some companies that have dipped their toes into the iBuying space have already pulled out. For instance, Zillow, which is one of the most recognizable names in real estate, tried iBuying, but has already shut down that area of its business model due to substantial losses.
Obviously, iBuying is not for everyone or every market. IBuying is most popular in large, metropolitan areas where the housing market is incredibly competitive, and neighborhoods tend to have properties of similar value. Conversely, small towns have seen little evidence of the iBuying concept so far. This is especially true for affluent resort markets like Aspen and Snowmass. With the possible exception of the condo market, it would be difficult for iBuying companies to create algorithms that could determine with precision the current value of unique properties such as single-family homes in markets such as Aspen and Snowmass.
In the past few years, we’ve witnessed Aspen-Snowmass properties sell for prices significantly above appraised values and asking prices, with wide swings in value within neighborhoods — the other factor being high prices now common in resort markets like Aspen-Snowmass that make iBuying very risky for both buyers and sellers. For these reasons, although growing in popularity in major metropolitan areas, it’s unlikely we’ll see the iBuying concept appear in the Aspen-Snowmass area anytime in the near future.
