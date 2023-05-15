By now, Pitkin County property owners have received their new real estate property assessments.
Residential property owners are seeing assessed valuations increase anywhere from 42% to 240% with the vast majority in the 100% increase in valuation range. Commercial property owners are seeing increases in their valuations ranging from 22% to 100% or more.
Why are we seeing such huge increases in valuations this year? For residential property owners it’s a bit clearer. Throughout Colorado and particularly in the Western Slope ski resorts, we experienced a huge influx of buyers that began right after the pandemic lockdown was ending in the summer of 2020, as people migrated from the cities to more rural and resort areas of the country.
As wealthier buyers moved into areas like Aspen-Snowmass, the volume of sales and prices of residential real estate skyrocketed. Another reason was the elimination of the Gallagher amendment that balanced commercial and residential assessments, preventing huge increases in residential property values.
For commercial properties, it’s much less clear. Commercial properties are valued based on comparable sales and more accurately on investment value as determined by actual and projected net income and discounted cash-flow models. While residential properties in certain neighborhoods share some similarities, commercial properties are far less uniform and can vary a lot in value based on the amount of income a particular property can generate. Determining commercial land values also can be challenging since the value is dependent on calculating the future income potential of a yet-to-be approved or built building. Unlike residential property values that have been trending upward in the past three years due to demand outstripping supply, commercial real estate values across the country have been declining due to dramatic increases in interest rates, increasing capitalization rates and stagnant or increasing vacancy in many markets. In fact, Green Street Advisors, a national commercial real estate research firm, reports that most commercial property valuations have declined as much as 25% or more since early 2022.
The process of assessing property values and ultimately real estate taxes is established statewide by Colorado law. Under the law, every county conducts a revaluation every odd year. During the revaluation period, the county tax assessor looks at comparable sales for an 18-month period called the “study period.” In this current revaluation, the period was from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. Unfortunately for Pitkin County property owners, this particular period of time was the very peak of the most active real estate market ever experienced historically in the Aspen-Snowmass area. The market set all types of records for total volume of sales, total number of transactions and most appreciation of values in an 18-month period. Since the period ended last summer, the market has seen a drop of almost 50% in sales volume and number of transactions as well as a 21% decline in the median sales price of an Aspen single-family home. In short, tax assessors took a snapshot of the real estate market at possibly the worst time for property owners.
Despite this bad timing mandated by state law, property owners can appeal their recent tax assessments if they follow specific guidelines. Colorado law allows property owners to file an appeal on or before June 8 of this year. In the appeal, a residential property owner needs to provide specific comparable sales information from the timeframe before June 30, 2022, that support the owner’s opinion of value along with any supporting documentation, such as an appraisal done during the study period.
For commercial property owners, it’s a lot more complicated. Commercial owners can provide both comparable sales information as well as an income investment analysis that supports a lower assessed value. This appeal is reviewed by the County Tax Assessor. If you are unsatisfied by the assessor’s decision, you can appeal that decision to the County Board of Equalization before July 15 of this year. Generally speaking, if you feel your property has been over assessed, it makes sense to appeal the valuation. The final step in determining what you will pay in real estate taxes starting next year will be the assessed value combined with the mill levies. Unfortunately, the mill levies won’t be determined until late December, long after the appeal process is over.
Now is a good time to act and a real estate expert can help you appeal your recent increase.
