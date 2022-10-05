Editor:
The traffic in and out of Aspen is frustrating to all and as with most traffic problems the temptation is to build a bigger, straighter road entering the town. The problem is, you can’t build your way out of congestion with bigger roads. It’s been shown again and again in cities all over the world that added highway capacity is filled up with new traffic on a nearly one-to-one basis. Traffic engineers call the phenomenon induced demand. It’s not an intuitive concept.
Arguably the biggest cost in driving to and from Aspen is a person’s time. When you build a bigger road into a city, you initially reduce the travel time — the cost. But due to the concept of elasticity of demand, consumers (drivers) quickly respond to the lower costs with more consumption: more trips made and more miles driven. New highway capacity is quickly consumed and you end up with the same congestion, just on a larger scale.
This phenomenon has been proven in nearly every city in the world and there are innumerable examples of cities failing to build their way out of congestion. Los Angeles, for example, recently spent over a billion dollars to widen Interstate 405. Five years after the construction was completed, the congestion and travel time is considerably worse.
Aspen is not going to magically escape the basic laws of supply and demand experienced by hundreds of cities around the world also trying to build their way out of congestion. Smarter solutions are needed.
Mark Harvey
Basalt