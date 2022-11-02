First off, thank you to everyone in this community for being so engaged in our local politics. We have such a unique life here in Pitkin County, and it definitely helps that so many of us care so deeply about where we get to live. This campaign season has been an experience that I have enjoyed and often questioned my sanity over. I will be honest in saying it is not all that easy putting yourself out there to the public on a level like this. I was prepared for debates, scrutiny, comments on my character and the overall chaos that is campaigning — it’s like a two-month oral board interview with an endless amount of bosses making the final decision. What I did not prepare myself for was how hard the anticipation is of not knowing your destiny or future career until months after you first applied for said job.
I have found myself asking why I wanted this job so badly. I think it takes a rare character to actually want to join volunteer boards and fire departments when you are in your 30s. I did both because I truly love this community and all of the wonderful volunteer opportunities available. It feels right to serve and give back to a place that has allowed me to grow up, buy a home and ingrain myself in the day-to-day operations of this awesome town we call home. I care deeply about the future and success of our community and want to be involved in shaping the outcome from a working-class local’s perspective.
My goal in this campaign was to keep it clean and respectful with my opponent, which I believe I have done. Taking shots at each other and looking for reasons to make one another look bad does not get us closer to our end goal. My focus is on affordable housing, keeping our airport small and safe, helping to make our child care services succeed and any issue that pertains to the healthy future of Pitkin County.
I work well with others and I do not tend to let personal issues affect my ability to be fair and professional. It has been so fun and enlightening connecting with so many different locals along this journey. I believe now, more than ever, that party lines can actually work together if we all want a successful, fair outcome. It requires compromise and balancing fairness with logic. The rare moment or issue comes along that makes everyone happy; however, I do think we can come to mutual agreements through conversation, thought and consideration of all elements.
I genuinely appreciate the citizens who have voted for me already and those who have expressed interest in my opponent — it’s a win-win for the county either way. Both my opponent and I have a passion to fix some of our current problems; we just have very different personalities. So now, you decide who would suit our county best. I’m a very direct, decisive, transparent person. I will not leave you wondering where I stand on any issues. My opponent recently said that I am a nice and approachable person, and to that I say, thank you. This is an important characteristic to have when your job is to listen to the public and take all opinions and thoughts into consideration when making such big decisions on behalf of an entire county.
This fall might possibly have been the most gorgeous, peaceful time to campaign door to door in this ridiculously beautiful place we are so lucky to call home. I have truly enjoyed this time and I am glad to have been able to campaign this election season. Regardless of the outcome on Nov. 8, I will continue to serve and love Pitkin County. I’m so grateful to get to live among so many wonderful friends and citizens. Have a great winter!
Erin Smiddy is a candidate for Pitkin County commissioner.